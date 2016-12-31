34°
Man reportedly fronts hospital with stab wounds

Christine Mckee
| 31st Dec 2016 4:09 PM

POLICE are investigating a number of Rockhampton residences after reports of a man presenting at Rockhampton Hospital with potentially life-threatening stab wounds.

Initial reports suggest the man left a trail of blood at the hospital when he was dropped off by another man, believed to be a relative.

It is understood the stabbing could have happened after an altercation over crab pots.

Snr Sgt Kieran Barton from Rockhampton Police says police are trying to establish what happened and where.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks rockhampton crime

