BREAKING: Man tasered after punching Yeppoon officer in face

A YEPPOON Police officer is recovering today after being seriously assaulted overnight.

Queensland Police will allege around 10pm, police attended a James St address where a 38-year-old man had damaged a window and breached a domestic violence order.

As officers attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly punched an officer in the face.

The offender was tasered and taken into custody before being transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for observations.

The police officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The offender has been charged with two counts of serious assault police officer, contravention of domestic violence order, wilful damage and posession of a knife in a public place.

He is scheduled to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.