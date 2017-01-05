29°
BREAKING: New Rocky mine plans revealed, up to 500 workers needed

Chris Lees
5th Jan 2017 7:52 AM
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: A mine that will eventually have the capacity to employ 500 workers is opening in CQ.
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: A mine that will eventually have the capacity to employ 500 workers is opening in CQ. Luke Mortimer

A NEW coal mine will look to the Rockhampton region for potentially up to 500 workers.

Plans are underway to develop the Styx Coal project, about 130 km north-west of Rockhampton.

Fairway Coal and Styx Coal, wholly owned subsidiaries of Mineralogy Proprietary Limited, are behind the proposal.

Fairway Coal managing director Nui Harris said labour resources would be sourced from within the general local area, as a drive-in, drive-out workforce.

"The project will require the hiring of 200 employees during construction and 250 employees during operations with an option to increase to 500 employees should operations increase to maximum throughput tonnages," he said.

"A small portion of the workforce is anticipated to come from outside the broader central Queensland coalfields area on a fly-in fly-out basis."

NEW LIFE: Could abandoned mines bring thousands of jobs?

Mr Harris said the current mine plan was based on construction starting in 2018 with first production in the same year, following a construction period of about six months.

"The project will initially involve the mining of an approximately 2 million tonnes per annum with options of increasing to 5 or 10 Mtpa of high grade thermal coal and/or semi-soft coking coal," he said.

"Development of the project is expected to commence in 2018 and extend for approximately 20 - 25 years."

As part of the project, there will be two open cut pit operations.

Mr Harris said a new train loadout facility would be developed to connect into the existing North Coast Rail Line.

"The TLF will require all new infrastructure and connect to the existing north coast rail network which will allow transport of the product coal to the established coal loading infrastructure at the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal," he said.

"There also exists the option to utilise southern coal terminals in Gladstone."

Mr Harris did not answer a question; Given the fluctuations in the coal price over the last months, are you confident the project will go ahead?

The project has been referred to the Department of Environment and Energy and is available for public comment.

More to come

Topics:  careers jobs mining

