BREAKING: Organisers cancel major CQ event

BREAKING: FOR the last five year, residents from across Central Queensland have flocked to Yeppoon each October for the annual Capricorn Coast Running Festival.

But in a shock announcement this morning, CCRF organisers have called time on the event, despite a record crowd turning out for the 2016 festival.

In a statement released this morning, CCRF organisers said after great consideration, they wished to advise the 2016 event was the final Capricorn Coast Running Festival.

"The event started in 2011, with 191 participants and has grown, over six years, to a 1000 person strong event," an event spokesperson said.

"Additionally, the event has also seen over $9000 donated to JDRF.

"Whilst we understand many will be disappointed, the event organisers have decided it's time to 'break the tape' and call time on the event."

The spokesperson wished to sincerely thank all those who contributed to the event in the past five years.

"We sincerely thank all of our sponsors (past and present), partners, volunteers and of course each and every one of you who helped the dream of a 'big city' running event right here in Central Queensland become a reality. We know you will all continue to support the great events here in Central Queensland. Thanks!"