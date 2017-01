BREAKING 10.10AM: AMBULANCE crews are racing to Byfield following reports a person has suffered serious burns.

Initial information suggests a person has suffered burns to more than 18% of their body after an incident involving petrol.

Reports indicate the victim was trying to light a fire using petrol when they were injured.

The victim is now travelling along Byfield Rd towards Yeppoon in a private vehicle to meet the ambulance.

More to come.