BREAKING: Petition launched to close Calliope workers camp

A PETITION calling for a Calliope workers camp to be shut down was launched today.

The fresh calls to shut down Homeground Villages Gladstone came from Jim Baron, CBS Property owner, who claims the camp is robbing the region of $30M a year.

Last year the camp housed workers for ConocoPhillips, Rio Tinto Yarwun as well as the majority of the remaining Bechtel workers, however, it is unclear at this time how many workers are currently staying there, and who their employers are.

The Observer has contacted Homeground Villages Gladstone for comment about the petition.

An Observer journalist attempted to gain entry into the Village however was turned away by staff.

The $30M calculation is based on the figures that the camp houses a minimum of 600 workers per night at $150, for 50 weeks (350 nights) a year according to Mr Baron.

Money that without the camp, could possibly flow back into the Gladstone economy through accommodation, retail and hospitality.

Mr Baron told The Observer he was waiting on support from the Gladstone region before he provided any further comments.

However, he is not alone in his plight to remove the camp.

The Observer reported in July that estate agent Alicia Williams was also calling for its closure.

She said if workers moved back into Gladstone they could keep the economy afloat but as long as they were kept in Calliope the town would continue to miss out.

"There is just no need for those camps anymore now the construction is over and the workers are here for maintenance," Ms Williams said in July.

"There is a complete oversupply of houses and from the community point of view they should be putting money back into our local economy. A lot of people out there are in financial stress and don't know what to do."

Earlier in February 2016, The Observer spoke to Harbour Sails Motor Inn owner Lawrie Maurer, who said the camp "sucked" and nobody in town was picking up a dollar from it.

"It's a pity because the whole town really needs it," he said in February.

"What little business there is coming into town, we as a group in accommodation would like to get but it's going out there (to Homeground).

"I understand (ConocoPhilips) is going for the cheaper option but if they were serious about doing something for Gladstone they would pay for them to stay in town."

Employers pay fringe benefit tax on accommodation and food for their employees at a rate of 49%.

Under the legislation, an employer has to pay the tax if the location of the accommodation is within 40km of a city the size of Gladstone.

Homeground is about 28km away.

But The Observer understands Homeground is classed as a remote area despite it being within the 40km because the road network used to calculate the distance is based on data from July 1986.

This information is also mentioned in the petition, which will be handed over to the Gladstone Regional Council when it reaches at least 5000 signatures, at 3pm it had 21 signatures.

"It is possible that accommodation provided in a location currently less than 40 kilometres from Gladstone may still be exempt from FBT," an Australian Taxation Office spokesperson said.