BREAKING: Plane crashes into tree, chopper to airlift pilot

A small plane has crashed into a tree about 10 kilometres outside of Rolleston.

Police and paramedics are on the scene of the crash after emergency services were called about 6.20pm.

It is understood the male pilot was the only person involved and while he is out of the wreckage he has sustained a back-injury.

The wreckage is located on Blackwater-Rolleston Rd.

The RACQ Capricorn Heli has been dispatched to the scene and is presently en route.