BREAKING: Police catch CBD flasher

UPDATE 1.15PM: A MAN who allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl at a bus stop has been apprehended by police.

The man was found on Bolsover St and is being transported to hospital.

BREAKING: POLICE have responded to reports of a man exposing himself to a teenage girl at a bus stop.

Initial reports suggest the man was urinating at a bus stop south of East St near the Kern Arcade.

The mother of the girl told police the man had exposed himself to her 16-year-old daughter.

He was last spotted at the riverbank.

