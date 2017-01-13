35°
News

BREAKING: Police rule out foul play in bridge fall investigation

Chris Lees
| 13th Jan 2017 3:31 PM Updated: 4:51 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 5pm:

POLICE have ruled out foul play and the presence of a third party in the New Year's Day bridge fall in Gladstone.

Jotham Wilson-Tokotaua, 25, fell from Goondoon St's railway overpass bridge about 12.35am on January 1 and was taken to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

His husband Maioha Tokotaua subsequently claimed Mr Wilson-Tokotaua was the victim of a "gay hate crime".

However, Criminal Investigation Branch acting officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said a police investigation found the fall was "non suspicious".

"Police have conducted an investigation into the matter where a gentleman fell from the railway line onto the railway," he said.

"Their investigations have found that it was non-suspicious based on evidence from CCTV footage of a local premises, through to interviewing a number of persons involved in the incident.

"It (the investigation) has failed to locate any evidence to suggest that any other party was involved in the victim's injuries."

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay declined to comment on the claims it was a gay hate crime.

"It's difficult for me to comment on that person's comments or information that he's provided to the newspaper," he said.

"However, our interviews included interviewing that gentleman, as well as the victim in this matter, ... and other people that were also involved."

CCTV footage was an important part of the investigation, Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said.

"It was able to enable us to allow us to corroborate or disprove information," he said.

A police statement read "detectives have concluded that the injuries sustained by the man are consistent with a fall onto power lines".

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said this meant the police investigation was over.

Mr Wilson-Tokotaua suffered substantial burns to his upper body from the power lines above the railway line. He also suffered a severely injured spine, a broken neck, two punctured lungs and four broken ribs. Mr Tokotaua fears he won't walk again.
 

UPDATE 4pm:

Criminal Investigation Branch acting officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay explains the investigation into the near-fatal bridge fall on New Year's Day:

Initial 3.30pm:

An investigation into an incident in which a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Gladstone on New Year's Day has finished.

INITIAL: >>Man critical, found at bottom of Goondoon St bridge

Around 12.35am, a 25-year-old man fell from a rail overpass bridge on Goondoon Street around 12.35am.

HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.
HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital. Maioha Tokotaua

As part of the investigation, police interviewed a number of people and reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby business.

Detectives have concluded that the injuries sustained by the man are consistent with a fall onto power lines.

FALL: A man fell off this
FALL: A man fell off this

The investigation - which canvassed many different scenarios - has identified that no one else was involved in this matter, and is therefore considered non-suspicious.

The Observer expects to receive more information about the investigation shortly.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking gladstone police

WEATHER WARNING: Capricornia put on alert with thunderstorms on way

WEATHER WARNING: Capricornia put on alert with thunderstorms on...

UPDATE, 5PM: BoM issues alert as Central Queensland swelters

BREAKING: Police rule out foul play in bridge fall investigation

HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.

Investigation into how a man suffered 'serious injuries' has finished.

EXCLUSIVE: Beef barons behind $41m play haven

Northern Star Photographer Jay Cronan flys from Lismore to Lennox, then to head south along the coast in the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to take aerial photographs of the Northern Rivers. Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific High way Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Family behind play haven revealed

Where do you find the rarest beers in the world? Yeppoon

Megalomania bar manager Josh Dredge with part of the range of craft beers they now stock.

Bar manager brings unique brews to Capricorn Coast

Local Partners

EXCLUSIVE: New furniture store set to open doors despite 2016 closures

The company has put the call out for staff for its new location

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

MY HARLEY HORROR: Why Rocky rider ditched prized bike before cops arrived

Ben Hall crashed his motorbike on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton after he'd been drinking.

When officers found the abandoned Harley, it's owner was long gone

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese’s new movie, which is a 30-year labour-of-love, is unambiguously the biggest flop of the Hollywood awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Affordable Luxury

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000

This low-set modern brick home is still under the builder's warranty. A large open plan tiled and air-conditioned kitchen, dining and lounge with sliding glass...

Perfect Parcel of Land

20 Joseph Street, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality ... $135,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality and size. Close to the centre of Gracemere, just a short drive to schools and shops this...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Great Starter

269 Sunner Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $252,000

This property will suite a growing family, investment purpose, first home buyer or a retiree. Located closely to schools, public transport, daycare and shopping...

REDUCED PRICE! 3 BEDROOM UNIT- $335,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $335,000

Top quality, New Duplex’s are in huge demand. This particular property offers a corner block with two different streets and separate driveway for that extra...

STOP LOOKING YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! IMPRESSIVE AND ONLY $225,000 NEGOTIABLE

13 Oxford Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 $209,000

This highset home has it all. Location, Location, fantastic address, street appeal, nice neighbourhood with beautiful homes. Only a couple of streets away from...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!