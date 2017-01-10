34°
News

BREAKING: Rockhampton venue goes into receivership

Michelle Gately
| 10th Jan 2017 4:56 PM
The CQ Leagues Club.
The CQ Leagues Club. Michelle Gately

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABOUT 25 people face an uncertain future, with the CQ Leagues Club closing its doors as of today.

Chairman of the CQ Leagues Club board Geoff Murphy confirmed staff had been told the club had been placed into receivership at a 3pm meeting this afternoon.

Worrells have been appointed to take control of the business, but Mr Murphy said the South Rockhampton venue would be closed until further notice.

The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice.
The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice. Kerri-Anne Mesner

"We made a decision this afternoon to call it quits,” Mr Murphy told The Morning Bulletin.

"We just explained to the staff what was happening.”

The receivership comes after the club appealed for community support in late October.

Mr Murphy said lack of support had hurt the club, along with "the depressed economy around the area”.

CQ NRL Bid Team CEO Denis Keeffe, Paul Hoolihan, Queensland Premier Anna Bligh, CQ NRL Bid Team Chairman Geoff Murphy, Robert Schwarten and Bill Byrne outside the CQ NRL BID Leagues Club where the Premier announced funding for a feasability study on building a stadium in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.
CQ NRL Bid Team CEO Denis Keeffe, Paul Hoolihan, Queensland Premier Anna Bligh, CQ NRL Bid Team Chairman Geoff Murphy, Robert Schwarten and Bill Byrne outside the CQ NRL BID Leagues Club where the Premier announced funding for a feasability study on building a stadium in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK060312cbligh1

The club was formerly known as Brothers Leagues Club, with the name changed to the CQ Leagues Club in 2009 to support a bid for a National Rugby League team in the region.

The CQ NRL Bid Team acquired the licensed club, built in the 1970s, in the same year.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Worrells for further comment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BREAKING: Rockhampton venue goes into receivership

BREAKING: Rockhampton venue goes into receivership

The jobs of about 25 people are up in the air, after the venue closed its doors until further notice.

BREAKING: Woman dies in tourist attraction plane crash

WRECKAGE: One person has died and three hospitalised after a light plane crashed at Bustard Head, north of Middle Island.Photo Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight RescuePhoto Contributed

Light plane crashes on beach at Middle Island near Agnes Water.

REVEALED: Sneak peek at Kershaw Gardens waterpark, playground

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens.

Take a look at exciting new playground plans, including new monorail

REVEALED: Where to find the cheapest fuel in Rocky

CHEAPER FUEL: Motoring group RACQ said South Burnett residents should be paying 5 cents per litre cheaper for their fuel. Photo: Danielle Lowe / South Burnett Times

We hit the road to find the cheapest and most expensive fuel prices

Local Partners

Bowlers on a roll in mixed triples comp

Bev Gully, Ernie Buchholz and Garry Walker teamed up to take victory in the social mixed triples played at Victoria Park on Monday.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Batsmen unleash in T20 run feast

The Bangarangs' Nick Osborne gets set to send a delivery to the boundary in the game against Jolt Bakery and Cafe.

Centuries the order of the day as competition heats up

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the modern teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2017

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

MERYL Streep’s anti-Trump speech met with incredulous fury.

New dating show strips down contestants

Ryan and Seraphine get to know each other by stripping down 60 seconds after meeting.

It's said to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Owners have obtained LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering ... Offers Over...

Owners have obtained LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering to the market a one-acre allotment! • Fenced on 2 sides. • Flat and ready to...

STUNNING, SPACIOUS QUALITY 4 BED, AIRCONDITIONED HOME + HUGE YARD. $309,000

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

NORMAN GARDENS NEW HOME. $370,000 NEGOTIABLE.

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Move in today or rent out immediately in this well sort after address in Norman gardens. This is the home for the busy professional or a small family. Fully fenced...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Express Sale Required on 110 Acres!!

233 Bondoola Road, Bondoola 4703

3 2 4 $490,000

If you are seeking the rural lifestyle without the hefty price tag then this is sure to be on the list. • Neat steel frame home • 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins &...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!