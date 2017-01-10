BREAKING: Rockhampton venue goes into receivership

ABOUT 25 people face an uncertain future, with the CQ Leagues Club closing its doors as of today.

Chairman of the CQ Leagues Club board Geoff Murphy confirmed staff had been told the club had been placed into receivership at a 3pm meeting this afternoon.

Worrells have been appointed to take control of the business, but Mr Murphy said the South Rockhampton venue would be closed until further notice.

The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice. Kerri-Anne Mesner

"We made a decision this afternoon to call it quits,” Mr Murphy told The Morning Bulletin.

"We just explained to the staff what was happening.”

The receivership comes after the club appealed for community support in late October.

Mr Murphy said lack of support had hurt the club, along with "the depressed economy around the area”.

CQ NRL Bid Team CEO Denis Keeffe, Paul Hoolihan, Queensland Premier Anna Bligh, CQ NRL Bid Team Chairman Geoff Murphy, Robert Schwarten and Bill Byrne outside the CQ NRL BID Leagues Club where the Premier announced funding for a feasability study on building a stadium in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK060312cbligh1

The club was formerly known as Brothers Leagues Club, with the name changed to the CQ Leagues Club in 2009 to support a bid for a National Rugby League team in the region.

The CQ NRL Bid Team acquired the licensed club, built in the 1970s, in the same year.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Worrells for further comment.