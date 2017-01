Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

FOUR people have been charged with more than 20 offences in relation to a spate of break-ins in The Caves area.

Police this morning held a special media conference where they said among those charged were two local men, aged 21 and 22.

Acting officer in charge Rockhampton CIB Scott Ingram said the pair had been charged with eight offences each.

A juvenile has also been charged a long with a 24-year-old Lakes Creek man.

All will appear in court later this month.

More to come.