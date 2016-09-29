BREAKING: Sexual assault trial comes to dramatic end as man flees custody

5.25pm: THE trial of a man who committed sexual offences against his six-year-old step-daughter has come to a dramatic end with him fleeing the courthouse.

The jury reached their verdict in less than an hour, finding the man guilty of two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 while in care.

Judge Burnett ordered the man be remanded in custody overnight and sentenced tomorrow morning.

Before he could be taken to the watchhouse, the man fled the court room and ran from the courthouse, breaking the automatic front doors in the process.

During the four-day trial the court heard the man sexually assaulted his step-daughter, who was around six at the time, on an unspecified date in 2015.

The court heard details of the incident in which he came into the lounge room where the girl was sleeping and touched her intimately.

Police have not yet apprehended the man.

