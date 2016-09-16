Brendan's team wins chess comp

ST BRENDAN'S students Solomon Ahmat, Frith Warusam, George Wosomo and Jordan Warusam competed in the Central Queensland North Interschool Chess Championship.

The college entered two teams.

After a very tense final two rounds, the St Brendan's 1 team won a narrow half-point victory over Rockhampton Grammar with TCC coming third.

The team has now won the right to represent this district in the state finals to be held in Brisbane on October 15 and 16.

The St Brendan's 1team is currently comprised of boys from the Torres Strait Islands.

It is a credit to these boys as none of them had played chess before coming to St Brendan's and they have showed great natural ability to win two of the three tournaments this year and finish second in the other.