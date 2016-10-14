Refill your growler with a bottleo pit stop on the way home

Tim pouring a Drunk Fish pale ale into a growler, you can get one for just $15.

TIM Pleming has an eye for an idea. A crafty eye made for tapping into a market.

The Rockhampton businessman and owner of the Sun Palms Hotel's latest innovation looks set to change the drive-through bottle-shop game.

Beer on tap in a drive-thru bottle shop? Is this a first for Rocky? #centralqueensland pic.twitter.com/yeG4YDKXay — Matty Holdsworth (@matty_capnews) October 14, 2016

He is certain his drive through shop on Gladstone Road is a one of a kind in Rockhampton and possibly the country.

His idea: Boutique beers on tap from out of his drive-through bottle shop.

"People can come in, purchase a growler (a 2 litre stubbie) full of fresh beer, go home and pour themselves a cold beer at home," Tim explained.

Tim Pleming and Jimi Callahan show off their boutique beer on tap. Matty Holdsworth

"It is all about creating a chance for someone to enjoy a fresh cold beer from the comfort of home without having to sit in a pub or hotel.

"It is really tough to compete with the big chains, so you have to be a little bit different and a bit creative in the market place.

"One of these (growlers) is virtually a six pack and we sell them for $15. For two litres of beer. You take it home, wash it with boiling water and bring it back and get your re-fill.

"Hopefully it helps to get people out of their cars and into the store. We think that once they have a growler, they will want to come back for more."

The two beers on tap are from the Bargara Brewing Company in Bundaberg. Drunk Fish pale ale and Thirsty Turtle bright lager.

Both beers are ideal thirst quenchers, with smooth, crisp finishes and at $15 a pop, they are cheaper than the standard six pack.

Tim has long had a career in the hotel industry, having worked at The Strand and in Albury Wodonga.

But since taking over the Sun Palms, he has re-vamped the inside of the dining and bar room. That, and the brand new wine fridge in the bottle-shop, have a hidden gem in Rockhampton.

"We have just done this place up. We found this big replica bottle of rum hidden and placed it out the front," he said.

"And we had a leaky roof, so when we upgraded that we kept all the sheeting. Now it forms the walls of the wine fridge. It is all about trying to save a buck and get people into the store."