Brick wall crash driver charged for assaulting police

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd Jan 2017 1:21 PM
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

1.20pm: A 49-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged for assaulting a police officer at the scene of a crash in North Rockhampton last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man, who was driving a Ford Falcon that crashed into a brick wall on Dean St just after 6pm, had been placed in the back of a police vehicle out of the rain while emergency services worked the scene.

He said the man has punched a police officer in the face from the back of the police vehicle.

The spokesman said the Frenchville man has been charged with one count of driving without due care, one count of contravening a direction by a police officer and one count of serious assault of a police officer causing harm.

He has been given a notice to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 23.

6.40pm: A VEHICLE that has crashed into a brick wall in North Rockhampton may have been stolen a short time before the crash.

Reports indicate police are currently investigating if the Ford Falcon was stolen from a Frenchville residence today.

The vehicle has crashed into a brick wall on Dean St.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the crash was outside the Dean St IGA near the Vallis St intersection.

Ergon Energy has been called to the scene.

6.15PM: EMERGENCY services are en route to the scene where it is believed a vehicle has crashed into a brick wall.

Reports indicate a male in his 20s is involved in the crash.

It is believed it is on Dean Street near the IGA.

Reports indicate a power box is also involved.

