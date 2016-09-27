Bright orange light soars across Queensland sky

FACEBOOK is lighting up tonight with reports of a bright orange sky blazing across the sky in Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Sherene Mcdowell posted on Yeppoon families Facebook page at 8.35pm "Did anyone else in Cooee Bay just see that thing falling out of the sky and then burn out. Very low. Like only 30 meters off the ground. Very freaky. It was just outside my window. So close."

She wasn't the only one on Facebook talking about it.

Nicole Ellem posted that she saw it from Pacific Heights, green light heading East North East.

Sherene further posted that when she saw it, it was white and then orange and then it just burnt out like poof.

Laura O'Connor posted on Higgins Storm Chasers Facebook page that she is on the sunshine coast and I thought we had a power surge as the room got brighter for a split second, wonder if it was that.

Jasmin Baker, also posted on Higgins, said she saw something falling from the sky which I assumed was a flare or something from Maroochydore, Sunshine Coast.

Higgins Storm Chasers posted it looks like a meteorite has impacted somewhere offshore from the general Gladstone area (based off the fact no damage reports have come through).

"A bright flash or light has been reported by hundreds of people, this light was seen as far South as Hervey Bay and as far North as Yeppoon with a tremor being felt upon impact over the general Gladstone area and Boyne Island.

"There has been no quake detected on GeoScience Australia - however it could have been below M2.0 (GAS only shows >M2.0) and directly over town ~Thomas"

Binny Dickinson posted on the Higgins Facebook page - Yes felt in Beecher!!! It felt like an explosion&before the house shook it was blinding light ...but our mini dachshund was on security detail she told it what for !!! LOL

Check out this video of the light caught on security cameras in Boyne looking towards the water: