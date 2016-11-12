Bringing an iconic Rocky building back to life

AS ARCHITECT Scott Petherick peeled back the plaster at the Headricks Building in East St, the true, raw beauty of the state heritage listed structure was revealed.

For the past 18 months, Mr Petherick of SP Studio, has worked hand-in-hand with Central Queensland businessmen Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino to make their Headricks Lane dream a reality.

With just final touches to be added to the ground floor space of the exciting new Rockhampton venue, Mr Petherick yesterday sat back, admired the space and reflected on the journey of restoring the grand but neglected 1880s building to it's former glory.

"It was built in the 1880s and it was a merchant building so they were actually distributing beer as well as a lot of other things so it's a bit of a throwback to history,” Mr Petherick said of Headricks Lane.

"The architecture that is inside I'd say is quite Japanese, it's quite refined and a delicate touch.

"The inspiration was to peel back what was here. There was a lot of plaster and a lot of stuff that we didn't like so it was matter of peeling it back to see what was here; like some beautiful old beams and beautiful brickwork and then try and zone the spaces.”

Mr Petherick was born and raised in Gladstone but has spent the last 15 years working on high profile design projects across Europe and the US, as well as in Sydney and Melbourne.

After recently establishing his own architectural practice, he jumped at the chance to contribute something significant back to the Central Queensland region. And he most certainly has in Headricks Lane.

"There are two spaces. The brewery side is about seeing all the old beams and the dining side has an overlay of refinement through it and has it has come up an absolute treat,” he said.

"The brewery is about of a night time sitting down and having a drink and within the dining space there is booth seating, trestles and quite a few zones.”

The Headricks Lane team also worked closely with Rockhampton Regional Council McGrath Real Estate's Todd Brandon and DR Moore Construction, all of whom share a passion for rejuvenating the city's CBD.