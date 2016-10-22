Bringing the party to Rocky

IF YOU'VE ever dreamed of turning your backyard into a nightclub or partying in a penthouse, Jake Ziano is here to help.

The 19-year-old Rockhampton young business owner, who has experience in the hospitality and events industry, has just launched party and events company XōX Rockhampton.

Fittingly, Mr Ziano said it was a party that inspired him to start the business.

"I was at a party recently providing entertainment and I noticed the host spent the entire night rushing around, stressing and trying to make everything perfect,” Mr Ziano said.

"She wasn't enjoying the night and having a good time with her friends - and that's unfair.

"I realised this was a business that was needed in Rockhampton - someone to plan and run parties and events smoothly so the host can relax.”

With everything from nightclub lighting, visual effects, party design and set-up and catering to stand-up comedians and even male and female entertainers Mr Ziano said XōX Rockhampton could take care of everything you needed to make your hen's night, buck's party or special event all you dreamed of.

Mr Ziano said the unique business aimed to bring a hint of 'big city' to Rockhampton.

His business launch fittingly follows an employment discussion on Q&A last week in which industrial relations expert Grace Collier said those without a job should start their own business and hire people.

"Everybody has something that they're good at. You work out what you're good at and you try and make a career out of that,” Ms Collier said.

According to the Queensland Department of Employment's August figures, 6.7% of Fitzroy residents are unemployed.

Still in his teens, Mr Ziano certainly shares the same mindset as Ms Collier.

"I owned a restaurant earlier in the year and that was just fantastic,” he said.

"I've always wanted to be my own boss. Its great because you can run with your own ideas and follow your goals. I already have a few people working for me.

"I have plans for the future too. I hope to open my own bar in a year or so but I am working on all the plans for that now.”

Rockhampton photographer Liam Fahey also backed Ms Colliers comments regarding starting a business.

Mr Fahey, who owns and operates extremely successful local business Life After Dark Pty Ltd which specialises in event and night life photography, said he started his company with almost nothing.

”It's possible to start a business from nothing,” he said.

”I started my company with $1000 and a lease.

”Now I employ five people and I'm heading into my fifth year of business. My advice is if you do plan to start a business learn business skills first.”