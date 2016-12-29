Brittany Lauga takes a deep look into Keppel's past, present and future

WORKING TOGETHER: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Shire Council mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be refurbished

In our end-of-year Q&A series with CQ's civic and political leaders, Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, relives her 2016 achievements and focuses on the challenges facing her community in 2017, including the fight against the impact of the drug ice on families.

What was your biggest achievement in 2016?

An early intervention program for young people at risk of making bad decisions was desperately needed in this region.

I went in to bat for Project Booyah, an early intervention program for young people because it changes young lives and therefore our community, for the better.

We have now had two groups of young people graduate from Project Booyah since its inception earlier this year.

Fighting for Project Booyah in Central Queensland which in turn has helped these 16 young people (who are now back at school or in training, working towards a brighter future) is one of my biggest achievements in 2016.

Standing up to the Federal Government and calling for them to pay our fair share of disaster recovery funding was also a big win for me.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in 2016?

Recently I attended a meeting with friends and family members of ice addicts and it was a very confronting experience. To hear first hand from local people about the impact that ice addiction is having on their loved ones was difficult.

The trauma these families have gone through with either an addicted family member or close friend is hard to comprehend, and the experience has made me more determined to stop the scourge of ice on our community.

The scourge of ice is widespread and our law enforcers and social workers face a never ending battle.

A detailed examination of methamphetamine and crystal methamphetamine (ice) use in Australia, presented at the APSAD Scientific Alcohol and Drugs Conference in October has confirmed concerns use of the illicit drugs is significantly higher among rural Australians. (AAP Image/University of Western Australia) SUPPLIED

In 2017 I will put together a plan for better co-ordination of services and support for these families who say the availability and cost of rehabilitation is often prohibitive.

I thank these women, led by Debbie Ware, for sharing their stories.

What is the biggest challenge facing our region in 2017?

We must continue to rebuild the health system. We must also continue to end domestic and family violence.

Investment in local health services, including mental health, are an important pillar of the Palaszczuk Government. In fact, just last month we announced $23 million to improve the maternity ward at the Rockhampton Hospital.

In the past year, Queensland Health has added an additional 4,183 full-time equivalent staff and 93 per cent of the increase in staffing has occurred in hospital and health services - the organisations responsible for front line service delivery. Of these staff, 3070 were clinical positions.

The Palaszczuk Government is making record commitments to tackling the scourge of domestic and family violence. The Government has also recently unveiled a $350 million plan to further strengthen its commitment to supporting Queenslanders living with mental health, alcohol and drug issues.

Our government promised Queenslanders we would rebuild the health system - and that's what we are doing.

About one in five Australians will experience a mental illness (or PTSD) in any given year, and almost half will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives.

Yet when we came to Government, three years of LNP cuts had driven Queensland's staff and spending on mental health services to the lowest level in Australia.

We've now started the job of turning this around.

We have opened new youth residential rehabilitation facilities and new mental health facilities, and we are replacing the Barrett Adolescent Centre that was closed by the Newman Government in 2014.

In this coming year, we will spend $1.55 billion on mental health, alcohol and drug services.

But we know there is more to be done.

Just recently, our government has announced Connecting Care to Recovery - our new plan to improve mental health (including PTSD), alcohol and drug services across the state.

Over five years, we will target $350 million of additional funding towards extra investments in mental health, drug and alcohol services.

As a government, we are dedicated to fulfilling our goal of Queenslanders being among the healthiest people in the world by 2026, but as a community we all have a role to play in valuing one another's mental health.

What are you looking forward to the most in 2017?

I will deliver on my election commitments to Keppel as I promised I would - because local people's well-being and their future is my number one concern.

And I will build on those commitments - as we did in our second Budget with policies like our $40 billion infrastructure program and the $100 million Back to Work initiative for regional Queensland - to create even more economic opportunities and to build an even more inclusive community.

An inclusive community means greater economic mobility, less economic inequality, more hope and opportunity for all of us.

Delivering for the people of Keppel in 2017 and beyond is what I am 100% focused on. My focus is on working as part of the Palaszczuk Government to create jobs and restore frontline services cut by the former LNP Government.

I am urging local employers to take advantage of the $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost. It is an incentive to take on a jobseeker aged between 15 and 24 years. This program is designed specifically for employers in regional Queensland to grow local jobs.

I have been working hard since the day I was elected to deliver results for Keppel. Growing full-time, permanent, secure jobs in this region is my number one priority and the Palaszczuk Government's job-creation policies are working. In the two years since I was elected, I have delivered over $100 million in job-creation infrastructure projects, including the Yeppoon Foreshore, Emu Park Foreshore and First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, to name just a few.

Our future

Our prospects are strong, our future is bright. Central Queensland is a region that thrives on positivity and is renowned for the optimism of its people.

I'm always of the view that Central Queensland is at its best when we all work together.

My plan is to make sure we continue doing just that.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga