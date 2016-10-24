27°
News

Brow artist takes out poll

Madeline McDonald
| 24th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
BEAUTY SCHOOL: Morning Bulletin online poll winner Laken Chin-Poy was voted the top beautician in Rockhampton.
BEAUTY SCHOOL: Morning Bulletin online poll winner Laken Chin-Poy was voted the top beautician in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR the past year Laken Chin-Poy has been known as the local eyebrow specialist.

She's been known to be booked out weeks in advance and to work a 10-hour day from her home salon.

But that's the way the local beautician likes it.

Laken was recently voted Rockhampton's top beautician in The Morning Bulletin poll last week.

The mother-of-two has been in the beauty industry since she was 14.

"I started in grade 9 doing work experience which led to a traineeship,” she said.

"I then completed my training by the time I finished high school and last year I decided to go out on my own as I really had an interest in brow artistry and make-up. I offer a range of services, however I feel I am most known for being a brow artist.

"I've done training through Brow Artist International which has helped me grow my business and has really helped me in educating my clients on the importance of eyebrow maintenance. I have helped so many women in CQ with eyebrow restoration and to see my clients leave my salon feeling confident and beautiful is a really good feeling.”

This year's beauty poll wasn't the first time Laken received votes, after coming second in last year's poll.

Since then Laken has had to extend her home salon due to the increase in clients.

"Extending the salon was never really in the pipeline, life just happened to work out that way at the time,” she said.

"My old salon was definitely becoming outgrown as I just didn't have the space to offer all of my clients the services I wanted, whereas now I have a lot more room to accommodate for all of my services and I always feel like updating my work area and continually up-skilling, is all to ultimately improve the clients' salon experience.

"The advantage of having a home salon is being able to accommodate for my clients due to the vast variety of work/home and outside commitments that my clients have. It allows me to be at home for my children after school and it provides a much more balanced family and work lifestyle.

"To place second last year was such a humbling experience. I had only started out on my own at that time for a couple of months so to be recognised was unbelievable but to place first this year against some of the most amazing salons was such an achievement for me. They say when you work hard, dream big, anything is possible and I love waking up everyday getting to do exactly what I love.”

RESULTS

1. Laken Chin-Poy: 21%

2. Erikka's All Occasion Beauty: 18%

3. Shades of Beauty: 13%

4. Envy Beauty Therapy: 12%

5. Christine's Beauty: 11%

6. Flawless Beauty: 6%

7. Len Bauer: 5%

8. Formosa Beauty Studio: 4%

9. Complete Harmony: 4%

10. Chateau 25: 2%

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: Major development for Gracemere

REVEALED: Major development for Gracemere

The development proposal, which was lodged in August, is expected to gain approval by the end of the year.

$20-million boost for Rocky's road upgrades

The expected route of the the Rockhampton Road Train Access upgrade. Photo: Contributed

Federal Government announcement today about road funds

CQ, fight just like Frankie

Jess Davis is holding a Zumba/ Body Jungle event where everyone can come and dress up as superheros while they do it. All money goes towards Frankies fight against Leukaemia

FOR Jess Davis, Frankie Beresford's fight with leukaemia hits home.

St Paul's Fair a big weekend hit for Gracemere

DAY OUT: St Paul's Country Fair: Sienna, Arana and Nick Matveyeff .

'The turnout has been amazing'

Local Partners

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

UP to 150 people attended a morning tea at the Heritage Village in aid of the Rockhampton SES hosted by the Rockhampton and District Benefits Association.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

U3A writers launches new book

TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month.

U3a writers launch their new book: It's a Lottery.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

TAKE a look at some of the glimpses of fashion's future on display at the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival over the weekend.

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Salma Hayek: 'Trump planted story because I turned him down'

Actor Salma Hayek is the latest woman who says U.S presidential nominee Donald Trump acted inappropriately.

Salma Hayek latest woman to accuse Trump of misconduct

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

FANTASTIC DUPLEX - 6.8% GROSS RETURN YOUR INVESTMENT- IN FRENCHVILLE!

322 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

4 2 2 $325,000

With duplexes in very high demand and, this is a brilliant investment opportunity in a prime Frenchville location, for just one smart investor. This 2 x 2 bedroom...

Price slashed by $20,000 - Room for Shed AND Pool!

30 Strow Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Perched on Barlows Hill and boasting stunning Ocean Views is this Magnificent High-set Home! Offering highly sought after features that cater for the Coastal...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... $185,000

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.