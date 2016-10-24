Brow artist takes out poll

FOR the past year Laken Chin-Poy has been known as the local eyebrow specialist.

She's been known to be booked out weeks in advance and to work a 10-hour day from her home salon.

But that's the way the local beautician likes it.

Laken was recently voted Rockhampton's top beautician in The Morning Bulletin poll last week.

The mother-of-two has been in the beauty industry since she was 14.

"I started in grade 9 doing work experience which led to a traineeship,” she said.

"I then completed my training by the time I finished high school and last year I decided to go out on my own as I really had an interest in brow artistry and make-up. I offer a range of services, however I feel I am most known for being a brow artist.

"I've done training through Brow Artist International which has helped me grow my business and has really helped me in educating my clients on the importance of eyebrow maintenance. I have helped so many women in CQ with eyebrow restoration and to see my clients leave my salon feeling confident and beautiful is a really good feeling.”

This year's beauty poll wasn't the first time Laken received votes, after coming second in last year's poll.

Since then Laken has had to extend her home salon due to the increase in clients.

"Extending the salon was never really in the pipeline, life just happened to work out that way at the time,” she said.

"My old salon was definitely becoming outgrown as I just didn't have the space to offer all of my clients the services I wanted, whereas now I have a lot more room to accommodate for all of my services and I always feel like updating my work area and continually up-skilling, is all to ultimately improve the clients' salon experience.

"The advantage of having a home salon is being able to accommodate for my clients due to the vast variety of work/home and outside commitments that my clients have. It allows me to be at home for my children after school and it provides a much more balanced family and work lifestyle.

"To place second last year was such a humbling experience. I had only started out on my own at that time for a couple of months so to be recognised was unbelievable but to place first this year against some of the most amazing salons was such an achievement for me. They say when you work hard, dream big, anything is possible and I love waking up everyday getting to do exactly what I love.”

RESULTS

1. Laken Chin-Poy: 21%

2. Erikka's All Occasion Beauty: 18%

3. Shades of Beauty: 13%

4. Envy Beauty Therapy: 12%

5. Christine's Beauty: 11%

6. Flawless Beauty: 6%

7. Len Bauer: 5%

8. Formosa Beauty Studio: 4%

9. Complete Harmony: 4%

10. Chateau 25: 2%