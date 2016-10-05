Brrr it is a bit cold for spring in Central Queensland

WINTER IS HERE: Trinette "Queen of the North" Stevens prepares for cold weather over the coming days.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

IF you think this morning is a little bit too cold for spring, you would be right.

Overnight temperatures across the region, and across the state, reached below average minimums for September in most parts.

The overnight minimum temperature for Rockhampton was 11.3 at 4.47am, below the records of the Bureau of Meteorology for the average temperature for the region of 13.7.

The overnight minimum for Yeppoon was 8.2, well below the average of 15.7 degrees.

However, none of the overnight temperatures for Central Queensland broke any records.

Here are other overnight temperatures for the region:

Biloela - recorded an overnight low of 7.2 at 5.22am with the average minimum for September being 8.6

Gladstone - recorded an overnight low of 13.6 at 5.17am. Average minimum is 16.5

Rosslyn Bay - overnight low of 17.1 at 3.51am

St Lawrence - 11.7 at 4.09am