Budding film-makers can't miss this competition

QUEENSLAND Museum and BHP Billiton are on the hunt for the next David Attenborough correspondent, as part of their Natural Leaders biodiversity challenge for 2016.

Now in its second year, the competition promotes budding Queensland scientists in Years 7, 8 and 9 to undertake an exploration of the biodiversity in their local environment and create a fun two minute documentary of their learnings.

Last year's finalists' examined the beauty and biodiversity they found in Queensland's beaches, bushland, waterways, animal habitats and more.

The winner will be crowned the 2017 Queensland Museum Junior Correspondent and receive prizes including a Go Pro action camera, a day on the set of Totally Wild and an opportunity to delve into the mysterious unseen world of the Queensland Museum's collection.

Entries close Friday, October 28.

For more information and to enter visit qm.qld.gov.au/natural

