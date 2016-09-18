28°
News

Budding film-makers can't miss this competition

18th Sep 2016 10:30 AM
The Queensland Museum and BHP Billiton are running a film-making competition about biodiversity.
The Queensland Museum and BHP Billiton are running a film-making competition about biodiversity. Margot Darlow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND Museum and BHP Billiton are on the hunt for the next David Attenborough correspondent, as part of their Natural Leaders biodiversity challenge for 2016.

Now in its second year, the competition promotes budding Queensland scientists in Years 7, 8 and 9 to undertake an exploration of the biodiversity in their local environment and create a fun two minute documentary of their learnings.

Last year's finalists' examined the beauty and biodiversity they found in Queensland's beaches, bushland, waterways, animal habitats and more.

The winner will be crowned the 2017 Queensland Museum Junior Correspondent and receive prizes including a Go Pro action camera, a day on the set of Totally Wild and an opportunity to delve into the mysterious unseen world of the Queensland Museum's collection.

Entries close Friday, October 28.

For more information and to enter visit qm.qld.gov.au/natural

leaders

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bhp billiton, compeition, film maker, film making, queensland musem

Witness describes frightening crash with stolen ute

Witness describes frightening crash with stolen ute

POLICE are investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle was involved in a three-car crash on the Neville Hewitt Bridge overnight.

Army experts inspect hand grenade found at Rocky home

Small bomb found at Rockhampton home.

GALLERY: 2016 Food and Wine Festival begins

Dancers from Puls8 Studio perform at the 2016 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

All the colour and action of the 2016 Capricorn Food and Wine Fest

MUST READ: Smoke Alarm requirements set to change

FIRE SAFETY: Rees R & Sydney Jones business and property division partner Kerry Attwill talks the new smoke alarm laws.

What do the new smoke alarm laws mean for Queensland households?

Local Partners

Budding film-makers can't miss this competition

Queensland Museum and BHP Billiton are on the hunt for the next David Attenborough

Sacred Heart celebrates grandparents

GRAND FUN: Peter Germein, Errol Davey, Kaden Davey, Bev Davey and Marg Germein at Grandparent's Day.

School event highlights the importance of a grandparent's role.

GALLERY: 2016 Food and Wine Festival begins

Dancers from Puls8 Studio perform at the 2016 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

All the colour and action of the 2016 Capricorn Food and Wine Fest

Latest deals and offers

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

Lawyers have been called in over an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Auckland, to try to block parts of the episode airing.

Wayne Bennett confirms he has left his wife

Wayne Bennett has ended his 42-year marriage to his wife Trish

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love in a scene from the TV series The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette.

DARREN PALMER: How to make a house a home

At home with interior designer Darren Palmer.

A home should be personal, says influential interior designer

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Singer Adele

Adele sang Bob Dylan ballad to honour Amy Winehouse

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $337,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

Sensational Family Home

181 Vallis Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

From the moment you step inside you will quickly realise this is no ordinary home! This property has been extensively renovated, the living area has been opened up...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Contemporary Classic In Quiet No Through Street

277 Elphinstone Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This classic split level brick and chamferboard home is located in the quiet end of Elphinstone Street surrounded by other well maintained homes. This home is...

Quality Family Home at a Great Price!

12 Satinwood Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful low set brick home is tucked away in a quiet street in Norman Gardens. The home has a spacious layout and would be a perfect fit for you and the...

Brilliant Family Living On Hobler Avenue-Frenchville - Buy Today!

353 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

What a fantastic family home, in the heart of Frenchville and in the Frenchville School Precinct area. You will love the wonderful design and spaciousness of this...

Superbly Renovated, Super Stylish AND an Enviable Location!

52 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $345,000

Flawlessly renovated with a firm focus on style and quality, this exquisite home delivers the ultimate in fuss free living. Nestled on a generous corner block with...

Stunning Gable With Sensational Deck In Frenchville!

427 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $419,000

Everything your family is looking for in a Fabulous Gable Family Home in Frenchville - amazing old world charm and character combined perfectly with ultra modern...

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $339,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Best bull prices in almost a decade

Fletcher Brown with a RSVP Droughtmasters Bull.

Best prices in years for National Droughtmaster Sale

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.