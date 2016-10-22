Crime scenes at two CQ schools with 'suspicious' fires

A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

What we know:

Two fires caused significant damage to Biloela State High School and Redeemer Lutheran College last night.

A fire at 2.45am at Biloela State High School completely destroyed the C Block.

A fire was lit at the Redeemer Lutheran College courtyard last night too. Both fires have been dubbed as 'suspicious'.

Police have established a crime scene at each school and investigations are ongoing.

UPDATE 10.30am:

POLICE detectives are scouring two Biloela schools after two fires caused significant damage to a building and courtyard last night.

Two crime scenes have been established, one at Biloela State High School, and another at Redeemer Lutheran College.

A fire was lit in the courtyard at Redeemer Lutheran College at Biloela overnight.

Biloela Police criminal investigation branch detective senior constable Michael Kitchin said two crime scenes had been established.

"Two crime scenes have been established, one at the state school and another at Redeemer in the courtyard," Det Insp Kitchin said.

"C Block's completely gone. We've just got fire investigators here at the moment, (they're) just about to kick off."

QFES Gladstone Command Acting Inspector Barry Thompson said fire crews from Biloela, Thangool and Moura worked to control the blaze at 2.45am.

biloela fire : QFES Gladstone Command Acting Inspector Barry Thompson was called to a fire at Biloela State High School overnight.

"Fire crews responded at approximately 2.45 this morning to a fire in C block at the Biloela State High School".

"On their arrival the building was well involved in fire."

Insp Thompson said the fire crews were alerted to the second fire at Redeemer Lutheran College early this morning.



"A neighbour across the road spotted a couple of things that had been burnt. Some shade umbrellas, a wheelie bin, outside type of things," he said.

UPDATE 9.30am:

POLICE are investigating two fires overnight at Biloela schools.

Two crime scenes have been established this morning following last night's suspicious fires.

Biloela State High School's C block was completely destroyed in a fire last night.

A fire has completely destroyed the C Block building at Biloela State High School.

At another school, Redeemer Lutheran College, a fire was lit in a courtyard.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

UPDATE 9am:

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a building of a school in Biloela overnight.

At around 2.15am emergency services attended the facility on Gladstone Road where they found an entire block well alight.

The blaze was extinguished however the building sustained significant damage.

A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

A crime scene has been established and the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity to contact Crime Stoppers or local police.

Police are investigating a fire which destroyed a building of a school in Biloela overnight. https://t.co/DrABvkREwk — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) October 21, 2016

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

8.40am:

FOUR fire crews are still on scene at Biloela State High School after a suspicious fire broke out in one of the buildings.

Fire crews responded to the incident at 2.45am and arrived to find one building "well involved".

A Queensland Fire Services spokeswoman said the top level of the building was "totally destroyed" and the lower level was "heat and water affected".

She said fire crews had battled the blaze for hours and were still "dampening" out the fire.

"It looks like police are investigating and our fire investigators will assist them," the spokeswoman said.

Gladstone police confirmed that investigators from Gladstone would be attending the school.