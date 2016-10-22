31°
News

Crime scenes at two CQ schools with 'suspicious' fires

Declan Cooley
Andrew Thorpe
Tegan Annett
, and | 22nd Oct 2016 8:37 AM Updated: 9:01 AM
A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.
A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What we know:

Two fires caused significant damage to Biloela State High School and Redeemer Lutheran College last night.

A fire at 2.45am at Biloela State High School completely destroyed the C Block.

A fire was lit at the Redeemer Lutheran College courtyard last night too. Both fires have been dubbed as 'suspicious'.

Police have established a crime scene at each school and investigations are ongoing.

UPDATE 10.30am:

POLICE detectives are scouring two Biloela schools after two fires caused significant damage to a building and courtyard last night.

Two crime scenes have been established, one at Biloela State High School, and another at Redeemer Lutheran College.

 

A fire was lit in the courtyard at Redeemer Lutheran College at Biloela overnight.
A fire was lit in the courtyard at Redeemer Lutheran College at Biloela overnight.

Biloela Police criminal investigation branch detective senior constable Michael Kitchin said two crime scenes had been established.

"Two crime scenes have been established, one at the state school and another at Redeemer in the courtyard," Det Insp Kitchin said.

"C Block's completely gone. We've just got fire investigators here at the moment, (they're) just about to kick off."

QFES Gladstone Command Acting Inspector Barry Thompson said fire crews from Biloela, Thangool and Moura worked to control the blaze at 2.45am.

 

 

"Fire crews responded at approximately 2.45 this morning to a fire in C block at the Biloela State High School".

"On their arrival the building was well involved in fire."

Insp Thompson said the fire crews were alerted to the second fire at Redeemer Lutheran College early this morning.

"A neighbour across the road spotted a couple of things that had been burnt. Some shade umbrellas, a wheelie bin, outside type of things," he said.

UPDATE 9.30am:

POLICE are investigating two fires overnight at Biloela schools.

Two crime scenes have been established this morning following last night's suspicious fires.

Biloela State High School's C block was completely destroyed in a fire last night.

 

A fire has completely destroyed the C Block building at Biloela State High School.
A fire has completely destroyed the C Block building at Biloela State High School.

At another school, Redeemer Lutheran College, a fire was lit in a courtyard.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

UPDATE 9am:

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a building of a school in Biloela overnight.

At around 2.15am emergency services attended the facility on Gladstone Road where they found an entire block well alight.

The blaze was extinguished however the building sustained significant damage.

 

A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.
A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

A crime scene has been established and the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity to contact Crime Stoppers or local police.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

 

8.40am:

FOUR fire crews are still on scene at Biloela State High School after a suspicious fire broke out in one of the buildings.

Fire crews responded to the incident at 2.45am and arrived to find one building "well involved".

A Queensland Fire Services spokeswoman said the top level of the building was "totally destroyed" and the lower level was "heat and water affected".

She said fire crews had battled the blaze for hours and were still "dampening" out the fire.

"It looks like police are investigating and our fire investigators will assist them," the spokeswoman said.

Gladstone police confirmed that investigators from Gladstone would be attending the school.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  biloela breaking editors picks fire fire and emergency services school

8000 items up for grabs in garage sales across the region

8000 items up for grabs in garage sales across the region

Don't miss a bargain at these sales across the Central Highlands and Rockhampton today.

Crime scenes at two CQ schools with 'suspicious' fires

A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

Top level of the building was "totally destroyed”

UPDATE: Rocky's $5.4M bid 'not about the money' says Ludwig

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow

Rocky Council tabled bid to buy three suburbs

Get set for a wet weekend

Wet weather is on the way for the region this weekend.

RAINFALL is predicted for the Rockhampton region over the weekend.

Local Partners

Youths given the power to choose

It can be hard for disengaged youths to choose the right path when they come to a fork in the road, but Project Booyah is sending them in the right direction.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Empowering the region

TAKING FLIGHT: Birdlife Capricornia - Endangered Yellow Chat Habitat Improvement Project is one of many projects who have received recent funding from the FBA.

FBA rewards organisations with environmental funding.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

BRAD Pitt will not file a legal response to Angelina Jolie's divorce petition.

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox

Pictures of Taylor Swift allegedly being groped are sealed

They could "complicate jury selection".

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Singer Bruce Springsteen

Singer encourages others to seek help

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

FANTASTIC DUPLEX - 6.8% GROSS RETURN YOUR INVESTMENT- IN FRENCHVILLE!

322 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

4 2 2 $325,000

With duplexes in very high demand and, this is a brilliant investment opportunity in a prime Frenchville location, for just one smart investor. This 2 x 2 bedroom...

Price slashed by $20,000 - Room for Shed AND Pool!

30 Strow Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Perched on Barlows Hill and boasting stunning Ocean Views is this Magnificent High-set Home! Offering highly sought after features that cater for the Coastal...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... $185,000

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

360 Degree Views!

1 Camoo Caves Road, The Caves 4702

Rural 0 0 $299,000

Take control and create your future. Lot 1 Cammoo Caves Rd really does have it all; • 12.81 ha or 31 acres • Adjoining the Mt Etna Caves National Park • Only 2 km...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track