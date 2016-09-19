Building sold, but Fitzroy Funerals here to stay

FOR THE past 22 years, Fitzroy Funerals has offered genuine concern, care, respect and dignity to the Rockhampton region's bereaved families.

And they certainly haven't stopped doing so.

The recent sale of the Fitzroy Funerals building in Musgrave St sparked concerns in the community that the business was closing down.

But owner of the family business Colin Dean wants to assure the community, Fitzroy Funerals is here to stay.

"Our premises was sold to a family about three or four years ago and there has been a divorce in the group that bought the building so it has been sold to another consortium,” Mr Dean

said.

"The business has been here for 15 years and still operating.

"We have a 10-year lease here so we're not going anywhere for the next 10 years.

"Our customers don't need to worry.”