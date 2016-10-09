Bulls gritty win sets up the CQ season

CRICKET: THE last 10 overs can make or break an innings. And with both bat and ball, the Gracemere Bulls upped the ante to come away with a round one Cap Challenge win by 24 runs over BITS CC.

Gracemere posted a crafty 232, using the fast outfield to their advantage and pinch hitting the key in the dying stages.

Todd Harmsworth was the main man, with his controlled but blistering innings of 86 from 68 setting the total out of reach.

But their start with the ball had skipper Aaron Harmsworth biting his nails and trying everything.

BITS opener David Webber was carving out an innings to savour. He was finally dismissed for 89, clean bowled by a Tim Reid yorker but it came at an expense, as BITS were 2/146 and well on target.

"We somehow crawled our way back really well from there. The first 10 we were scratching our heads because he was batting so well,” Harmsworth applauded.

"It didn't matter where I set the field, he was picking all the gaps. We should have had him out a couple of times but credit to the boys they kept at him and got him.”

Cricket: BITS Tim Jackson bowling to Gracemere. Allan Reinikka ROK081016acricket

From there, it was all the Bulls, aided by the rapidly declining overs, scoreboard pressure and smart fielding, ran through the tail.

"We fielded really well, particularly at the end. I think our fielding is something we are going to try and focus on all year,” Harmsworth said.

"I thought Justin Peacock with his leggies slowed the game back down and our quicks kept it tight.

"We have started the year really well. Our game plans have come off so far and confidence with the bat is high.

"I think 200 is about par. So getting that extra 30 or 40 should be enough.”

Cricket: BITS Michael Mole bowling to Gracemere. Allan Reinikka ROK081016acricket

BITS captain Lucas Hall's evaluation was similar.

"Gracemere did what we could not,” he said frankly.

"They batted well in the last 20 overs which we didn't. And then they bowled well in the last 20 which we didn't.

"To go down is disappointing, we were in a pretty good position against a quality side but we can hold our heads high.

"When Webber gets going and keeps his head, he is a freak. He is one of the best bats going around for sure. Our openers got us off to a flyer and we let them down,” he added.

Bulls medium pacer Tim Reid was the pick of the attack, taking 4-43 including the prize scalp of Webber.

Kade Horan picked up two scalps late in the game while Justin Peacock's miserly legspin had BITS sweating for 1-26.

For BITS, Ky Hull shone with the cherry, picking up three vital top order wickets. He was aided by Michael Mole with 2-33 and Terry Sawyer with 2-31.