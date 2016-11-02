30°
Bully reader wins a 'Ton of Toys'

Chloe Lyons
| 2nd Nov 2016 7:19 PM
Bob Heppell and his son Reggie won $1000 in Wish Cards vouchers to spend on toys at Big W, just in time for Christmas.
Bob Heppell and his son Reggie won $1000 in Wish Cards vouchers to spend on toys at Big W, just in time for Christmas. Chloe Lyons

LITTLE Reggie has even more to smile about as his dad has just won a 'ton of toys' in time for Christmas.

Bob Heppell, who lives in Wandal, said the prize had come in time just for silly season.

"It's very exciting,” Bob said.

"It'll certainly come in handy for Christmas.”

Bob is excited to get his hands on some Lego while his 2-year-old son Reggie is looking forward to getting a "choo-choo” train.

He is also hoping to extend Reggie's library collection as he is an avid reader.

"Reggie loves reading,” Bob said.

"It'll be some books as well, to add to his collection.”

Although the pair love toys, they also enjoy spending time together outside.

"We go to the library, we kick a ball in the park,” Bob said.

"We've been watching the development on the riverbank which is fantastic.”

Christmas toys for kids:

  • Lego: A classic that won't quit.
  • Duplo: For the little ones who aren't ready for Lego yet.
  • Wooden toys are back: Think puxxles, games and pull-alongs.
  • Trampolines: An age-old present which gets the kids outdoors and away from the screen.
  • Paw Patrol merchandise: The popular Tv series comes to life off-screen.
  • Shopkins: These tiny toys are a top stocking filler.
  • FurReal Friends: The perfect pet without the hassle.
  • Spy Gear Video WalkieTalkies: Next-level comms with these gadgets.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Alton Downs cowboy Shane Iker has scored the perfect birthday present at The Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo National Finals.

Man has sex with girl but avoids prison

Rockhampton Court

A 20-year-old who had sex with a 13-year-old girl has avoided jail

VIDEO UPDATE: Armed robber remains at large, dangerous

Liquor Legends on the corner of Dean and High streets was robbed by a man armed with a knife about 10.30am on November 2.

UPDATE 6pm: The masked man held up bottle-o attendant at knife point

Prison laptop spurs evidence concerns

Jail

'Ancient' prison laptop interfering with man's right to a fair trial

