Bully reader wins a 'Ton of Toys'

Bob Heppell and his son Reggie won $1000 in Wish Cards vouchers to spend on toys at Big W, just in time for Christmas.

LITTLE Reggie has even more to smile about as his dad has just won a 'ton of toys' in time for Christmas.

Bob Heppell, who lives in Wandal, said the prize had come in time just for silly season.

"It's very exciting,” Bob said.

"It'll certainly come in handy for Christmas.”

Bob is excited to get his hands on some Lego while his 2-year-old son Reggie is looking forward to getting a "choo-choo” train.

He is also hoping to extend Reggie's library collection as he is an avid reader.

"Reggie loves reading,” Bob said.

"It'll be some books as well, to add to his collection.”

Although the pair love toys, they also enjoy spending time together outside.

"We go to the library, we kick a ball in the park,” Bob said.

"We've been watching the development on the riverbank which is fantastic.”

Christmas toys for kids: