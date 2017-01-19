Bully's 'kitchen in the carpark' fried egg test an epic fail

What we hoped for. We failed.

WITH grand ideas and high confidence, The Morning Bulletin decided to test Rockhampton's shocking heatwave.

Photographer Allan Reinikka and sports journalist Matty Holdsworth scrambled together to arm themselves with salt, pepper, bbq sauce, a frying pan and some eggs.

cooking eggs: Can we cook an egg in the car park?

The plan was to fry eggs in the sunshine of the office carpark.

We called it, the kitchen in the carpark eggsperiment.

And yes, we were willing to eat them.

But it was an epic failure, you could even say eggstraordinary meltdown.

Despite bitumen temperatures reaching a sweltering 70 degrees around 3pm, the pan would only reach 50 and the eggs turned to mush, not the sunny side up we eggspected.

You could say, given our high hopes, we were really left with egg on our faces.

Having said that, both photographer and journalist were hard boiled after 10 minutes in the sun.

On the menu tomorrow, it's bacons turn. Stay tuned for eggisode two of kitchen in the carpark.