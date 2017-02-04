BUNDY BANDITS: Hunt on after rum thieves plunder bottle-o

ROCKHAMPTON Police are hunting two people who stole rum from a bottle shop on the north side.

Reports indicate a man and a woman, both Caucasian, entered the BWS bottle shop at Parkhurst this afternoon and stole a number of bottles of Bundaberg Rum.

Police are searching for a Red Mitsubishi Lancer the thieves used to make off with their alcohol haul.

The man is believed to be driving the vehicle while the woman is a passenger.

Anyone with any information in relation to the theft is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.