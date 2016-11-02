Bunless burger returns with a twist

The Hawaiin Double is available at KFC until November 28.

THE bun-less burger has returned to KFC, but there is a twist to the ingredients this time.

According to Frugal Feeds website, the bun-less burger is only available until November 28.

KFC's website shows the new version of the bun-less burger features pineapple, a piece of ham steak, cheese and the Colonel's BBQ sauce sandwiched between your choice of two Original Recipe or Zinger chicken breast fillets.

Originally called The Double by KFC, the bun-less burger is being called The Hawaiian Double this time.

Frugal Feeds' article stated the burger has been on sale in KFC stores since yesterday and is only available until November 28.

If you are not fussed on the Hawaiian, the original The Double is also available for the limited period.

The Hawaiian Double will set you back $8.95, or $11.95 in a regular combo with chips and drink, while The Double will cost $7.95, or $10.95 in a regular combo with chips and drink. You'll also be able to get it in a boxed meal, with a piece of original recipe chicken and potato and gravy for $2 more than the combo price.