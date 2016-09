BREAKING 1.40PM: A bush fire has reportedly broken out in north Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been diverted from a Frenchville car crash to the bush fire located at First Turkey.

The Bulletin understands the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club was set to host a working bee at First Turkey from 2pm today.

All residents are advised to avoid the area as emergency services work to extinguish the blaze.