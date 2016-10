A house on Eukey Rd was devastated by fire on Wednesday, October 12.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are racing to a Bungundarra address following reports of a grass fire near homes.

Initial reports suggest the fire, which broke out about 11.30am, is in the vicinity of 147 Ingrey Rd on the Capricorn Coast.

One fire crews has arrived at the scene with further crews en-route.