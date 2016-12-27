Business left with $1.45K debt after tenant refuses to pay rates

Rockhampton Regional Council has filed papers in the District Court to recoup a large unpaid rates bill.

A TENANT'S refusal to pay outstanding rates has left a Rockhampton business in hot water, with a claim filed in the District Court to recoup the large debt.

The documents, filed by Rockhampton Regional Council, allege an outstanding rates and water bill of $145,643.51.

In addition to the outstanding amount, Local Government Regulations allow council to also claim interest at 11% per annum.

The debt has been charged to the owners of the CBD building, who said their former tenants did not pay for their water usage.

But the owners, who have not been named for privacy reasons, told The Morning Bulletin the court action was a misunderstanding with the debt set to be paid following the sale of the building.

They explained the tenant went into the building in 2015, but did not follow the rent agreement which stated they would pay for all utilities.

The council bill was due to be paid by August 31 and, following the sale of the property, was set to be paid before Christmas.

However, the settlement was delayed and the progress was prolonged.

The owner said there was a breakdown of communication with the debt collection company and papers were filed in Rockhampton District Court.

"This shouldn't have happened,” the owner said.

The issue was also compounded by the death of a business partner and issues with the estate.

The owner said the outstanding rates would be paid by the end of January.

Council CEO Evan Pardon said the organisation would not discuss specific debts or matters before the courts.

"In council's processes though, legal action is only employed as a last resort,” he said.

"If ratepayers and clients engage with us to discuss any hardships and are genuinely interested in coming to an arrangement it is unlikely that legal action is taken.”

Council figures also show as at the end of November, 4.71% of annual rates income was outstanding.

This amounts to $5,467,518 worth of rates and charges and $800,323 in water consumption, totalling $6,267,841 outstanding debts.

The figures are similar to the same period last year, which was 4.68%.