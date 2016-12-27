32°
News

Business left with $1.45K debt after tenant refuses to pay rates

Michelle Gately
| 27th Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Rockhampton Regional Council has filed papers in the District Court to recoup a large unpaid rates bill.
Rockhampton Regional Council has filed papers in the District Court to recoup a large unpaid rates bill. Candyce Braithwaite

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TENANT'S refusal to pay outstanding rates has left a Rockhampton business in hot water, with a claim filed in the District Court to recoup the large debt.

The documents, filed by Rockhampton Regional Council, allege an outstanding rates and water bill of $145,643.51.

In addition to the outstanding amount, Local Government Regulations allow council to also claim interest at 11% per annum.

The debt has been charged to the owners of the CBD building, who said their former tenants did not pay for their water usage.

But the owners, who have not been named for privacy reasons, told The Morning Bulletin the court action was a misunderstanding with the debt set to be paid following the sale of the building.

They explained the tenant went into the building in 2015, but did not follow the rent agreement which stated they would pay for all utilities.

The council bill was due to be paid by August 31 and, following the sale of the property, was set to be paid before Christmas.

However, the settlement was delayed and the progress was prolonged.

The owner said there was a breakdown of communication with the debt collection company and papers were filed in Rockhampton District Court.

"This shouldn't have happened,” the owner said.

The issue was also compounded by the death of a business partner and issues with the estate.

The owner said the outstanding rates would be paid by the end of January.

Council CEO Evan Pardon said the organisation would not discuss specific debts or matters before the courts.

"In council's processes though, legal action is only employed as a last resort,” he said.

"If ratepayers and clients engage with us to discuss any hardships and are genuinely interested in coming to an arrangement it is unlikely that legal action is taken.”

Council figures also show as at the end of November, 4.71% of annual rates income was outstanding.

This amounts to $5,467,518 worth of rates and charges and $800,323 in water consumption, totalling $6,267,841 outstanding debts.

The figures are similar to the same period last year, which was 4.68%.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council district court rates bill rockhampton district court rockhampton regional council

Woman to be charged after police assault

Woman to be charged after police assault

7.30AM: She allegedly damaged a police vehicle and then assaulted officers

What has the Rockhampton Hospital achieved this year?

Staff in emergency mode at a Central Queensland hospital.

From new oncology services, ICU, car park and CEO

Air crewman's journey to conducting chopper rescues

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service senior airman Nathan Triffett.

Triffett's journey has been adventurous and "amazing”.

WATCH: RACQ chopper preparation for rescue

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a man, 27, following a motorbike crash at Oombabeer.

What it takes for the rescue service to complete a task

Local Partners

Air crewman's journey to conducting chopper rescues

WHAT does it take to become a crew member of an air-based emergency rescue team?

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Woman to be charged after police assault

7.30AM: She allegedly damaged a police car, then assaulted officers

What's On for kids these holidays

.

What to do around CQ?

Rockhampton dancers to learn from one of the best

LITTLE STARS: Romana Bellew with Gretel Scarlett after her last workshop in Rockhampton. BELOW: The junior workshop group at Capricorn School of Dancing.

Homegrown musical theatre star Gretel Scarlett is returning to CQ

Isaac region lights up the night with seasonal sparkle

Middlemount winner of best residential, 3-73 Centenary Drive.

Entrants lit up towns around the region with magical displays.

Ken's done it again - left his mark on Rockhampton

Ken's done it again - left his mark on Rockhampton

Ken Done had kept another surprise up his sleeve

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Date change for Shoalwater impact public meeting

Marlborough Motors owner Darryl McKenzie and his apprentice Alec Howard out the front of the workshop.

Politicians invited to Marlborough public meeting

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!