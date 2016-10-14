REVEALED: Alfresco dining and new eateries planned for mall

Preparation to demolish the rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Streets starts.

IT MAY be quiet at night now, but Rockhampton businessman Colin Dean can see potential for plenty more after dark dining options in East St.

And with demolition of the "ugly" and "filthy" rotunda getting underway, the precinct is one step closer to becoming the true heart of the city.

Mr Dean, who owns Zambrero on the corner of East St and Denham St, said Rockhampton Regional Council's decision to remove the run-down structure would be "fantastic" for business.

Once the rotunda is removed, Denham St will be opened up to traffic again, with the permanent road construction expected to be completed in mid-2017.

Mr Dean described the decision to remove the structure as "the best thing they (council) have done".

"It's going to clean the area up a lot," he said.

With the rotunda gone, Mr Dean will look at ways to expand his business and consider alfresco dining area, previously not possible due to the toilet block in the structure.

Mr Dean said he would also look at opening a second coffee store which could also cater to a redeveloped riverbank precinct, offering ice cream, smoothies and juices.

In the immediate future, Mr Dean said he would be looking to extend the opening hours of Zambrero to midnight Friday and Saturday.

While he has plans for his own businesses, Mr Dean said he could also see much greater potential for the precinct as a whole.

BIG CHANGES: This bird's eye artist's impression shows what Denham St will look like once the rotunda is removed and the street re-opened. Contributed

"If we had The Terrace in East St, what would East St be like?" he said.

He cited Mackay, where increased competition didn't drive people away, but increased profits.

"I've got four shops I'd put in there tomorrow and that whole area would go gangbusters," Mr Dean said.

It will take two to three weeks for the structure to be removed, with demolition works will be completed between 6pm and 6am to minimise disruption to businesses and the community.

The Rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Streets is set to be demolished. Chris Ison ROK131016crotunda3

Due to power supply changes involved in the rotunda demolition, part of the roundabout at Denham St and East St will be closed until the end of the week.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday confirmed the re-opened part of Denham St would have large footpaths, ideal for alfresco dining.

"We really are hoping people will push out onto the footpath," she said.

"Council will be installing lights and seating to suit needs of businesses."