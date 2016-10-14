27°
News

REVEALED: Alfresco dining and new eateries planned for mall

Michelle Gately
| 14th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Preparation to demolish the rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Streets starts.
Preparation to demolish the rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Streets starts. Chris Ison ROK131016crotunda1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT MAY be quiet at night now, but Rockhampton businessman Colin Dean can see potential for plenty more after dark dining options in East St.

And with demolition of the "ugly" and "filthy" rotunda getting underway, the precinct is one step closer to becoming the true heart of the city.

Mr Dean, who owns Zambrero on the corner of East St and Denham St, said Rockhampton Regional Council's decision to remove the run-down structure would be "fantastic" for business.

Once the rotunda is removed, Denham St will be opened up to traffic again, with the permanent road construction expected to be completed in mid-2017.

Mr Dean described the decision to remove the structure as "the best thing they (council) have done".

"It's going to clean the area up a lot," he said.

With the rotunda gone, Mr Dean will look at ways to expand his business and consider alfresco dining area, previously not possible due to the toilet block in the structure.

Mr Dean said he would also look at opening a second coffee store which could also cater to a redeveloped riverbank precinct, offering ice cream, smoothies and juices.

In the immediate future, Mr Dean said he would be looking to extend the opening hours of Zambrero to midnight Friday and Saturday.

While he has plans for his own businesses, Mr Dean said he could also see much greater potential for the precinct as a whole.

 

BIG CHANGES: This bird&#39;s eye artist&#39;s impression shows what Denham St will look like once the rotunda is removed and the street re-opened.
BIG CHANGES: This bird's eye artist's impression shows what Denham St will look like once the rotunda is removed and the street re-opened. Contributed

"If we had The Terrace in East St, what would East St be like?" he said.

He cited Mackay, where increased competition didn't drive people away, but increased profits.

"I've got four shops I'd put in there tomorrow and that whole area would go gangbusters," Mr Dean said.

It will take two to three weeks for the structure to be removed, with demolition works will be completed between 6pm and 6am to minimise disruption to businesses and the community.

 

The Rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Streets is set to be demolished.
The Rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Streets is set to be demolished. Chris Ison ROK131016crotunda3

Due to power supply changes involved in the rotunda demolition, part of the roundabout at Denham St and East St will be closed until the end of the week.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday confirmed the re-opened part of Denham St would have large footpaths, ideal for alfresco dining.

"We really are hoping people will push out onto the footpath," she said.

"Council will be installing lights and seating to suit needs of businesses."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  denham street east street riverbank redevelopment project rockhampton regional council zambrero

REVEALED: Alfresco dining and new eateries planned for mall

REVEALED: Alfresco dining and new eateries planned for mall

One businessman has a big vision for East St once Denham St is re-opened.

Councils slammed by Audit Office, but how did Rocky fare?

ON THE RISE: Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow

The report spoke very critically of councils across the state.

Cam and Michelle kick-up their Kick the Kilos mission

Michelle Landry and Cameron Schroder sign on to The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos.

Cam on a mission to kick the kilos, and smash the competition

Livingstone one of only 10 councils in state with long-term plan

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig

Out of 77 councils, 51 did not have up-to-date asset management plan

Local Partners

FISHING: Local fish are on the chew

BOSSES weather this weekend I'm afraid as predictions of 20 knots through Friday and Saturday which then taper off to just under 15 Sunday afternoon.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Ballerina takes another leap towards her dream

Kenzie Andrews and Emily Way both received places in the Australian Ballet School's Interstate/International Training Program (ITP).

Kenzie Andrews, 9, reached another incredible dancing goal

Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

A Ride for Lost Mates will raise money this weekend

Latest deals and offers

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

JUSTIN Bieber is still being sued for allegedly spitting at the neighbour whose house he egged.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a boomer

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

The Vendors Are Relocating….. Must Sell

31 Meilland Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 2 NOW $359,000

Solid lowset brick home is being offered. Very well presented and meticulously looked after now is the time to buy. • All bedrooms with fans, built-ins & A/C • Two...

Feels Like Home

6 Shaw Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $344,000

Tucked away in a quiet cul de sac in the heart of yeppoon sits 6 Shaw Avenue. A charming 3 bedroom home on a generous 600m2 fully fenced block, offering beautiful...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

2 BEAUTIFUL LEVELS OF FAMILY SPACE. $298,000 negotiable.

264 Georgeson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This beautiful spacious home is a rare find. Located in a very quiet area with lovely, quiet and friendly neighbours 2 Separate Levels of living, each with their...

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

Spectacular Ocean Views from the Top of Taranganba!

48 Poinciana Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 3 3 Offers Over...

Perched on a 648m2 allotment at the upper end of Poinciana Avenue is this remarkable Ocean View Property. Immaculately maintained and cared for by its long-term...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $499,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

1054m2 BLOCK WITH VIEW!

13 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES ... $149,000

Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES away from Bunnings, Masters Hardware & local shops along with Heights College...

Retirees! This one is for you!! Low Maintenance Unit - Only $360,000!!

2/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 1 $360,000

If you are looking to downsize this lovely low maintenance unit will be perfect for you. You will be comfortable in this quiet upmarket suburb with the beautiful...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned