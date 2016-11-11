Business reopens after works

DOORS OPEN: Anne Smith, Mimi Buong, Fred the Fish and Mel Perkes at Who's Cooking which is open again after renovations and repair work from the damages sustained in Cyclone Marcia.

WHEN Anne Smith moved to the Capricorn Coast four years ago and walked past what was then known as Svendsen's Takeaway, she immediately wanted to buy the business.

And a year later it was hers.

For the last three years Anne and her husband have owned the fish and chip shop, now known as Who's Cookin Takeaway, but the last year has been rough for the couple after Cyclone Marcia left the building in ruins and needing repairs.

Since Marcia tore through last year the takeaway business has been operating but did have to close last month while the final repairs were being completed.

As of last night, Who's Cookin Takeaway is back in business.

Anne said she was ready to start the new year a few months early with a fresh look.

"Even before I came to Australia I wanted my own business,” she said.

"I came here from England about four years ago and when I arrived in Yeppoon I saw this business and just really wanted it. It had sold to a new owner before I got here but when it was up for sale again, I just went for it. It's my ideal shop, I don't know why, this was going to be my shop.

"We got badly damaged in Marcia like a lot of businesses and we've waited a long time to get the works done. We had half the roof blown off so every time its rains we sustained water damaged, even though it was tarped, and we've gone through that for nearly the last two years and then all of a sudden we were told the repairs were happening, it was all systems go.”

For the last few months scaffolding has covered Anne's business.

Who's Cookin was still operating despite the construction site but lost a lot of business due to a lot of people thinking they were closed.

"We worked through the first bit of repair work they were doing in the back of last year because it wasn't effecting us in the food trade but when they started work on the front of the building then it was time to close down for a few weeks,” she said.

"We closed up shop last month and have been renovating the place inside while all the works happened on the outside so it's a completely new look which is exciting.

"So many people have approached me in town asking when we're opening which is really nice so we're very excited to open the doors without the scaffolding in the front of the building.

"A lot of people thought we were closed when the scaffolding was up so we did lose a lot of business because of the that but now it's all ready to go.

"I can't wait to be back to normal opening times again.”