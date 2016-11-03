30°
Byrne claims LNP move supports firearms dealers

3rd Nov 2016 6:57 AM
Police Minister Bill Byrne said while the Opposition claimed this change would help firearms dealers - the reality was it would do the opposite.
Police Minister Bill Byrne said while the Opposition claimed this change would help firearms dealers - the reality was it would do the opposite.

POLICE Minister Bill Byrne has condemned the LNP for sabotaging successful gun laws implemented by its own party in the wake of the Port Arthur Massacre.

"I am flabbergasted by the Opposition's nonsensical motion revoking part of the Weapons Regulation 2016 implemented by Rob Borbidge's LNP Government in 1997,” he said.

"They have watered down regulations brought in by a previous LNP Government, crossing a dangerous line.”

Minister Byrne said while the Opposition claimed this change would help firearms dealers - the reality was it would do the opposite.

"The regulation has worked well for 20 years. It provided a seamless transition process when a licenced firearms dealer's representative died or was no longer authorised to operate,” he said.

"Now, a dealer's licence will be cancelled and the Queensland Police Service will be legally required to ensure possibly thousands of guns are locked up securely for months while new dealer's licences are issued.

"This will create a significant burden on the police and adversely impact on firearms dealers carrying about their business.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne firearms guns

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

