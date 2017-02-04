Byrne on LNP: Make a promise and stick to it

ROCKHAMPTON MP Bill Byrne wants to hear one thing and one thing only from Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce this afternoon.

No compulsory acquisitions.

"In recent days we have seen nothing but confusing and contradictory comments from the likes of Barnaby Joyce and Malcolm Turnbull on the issue of training area expansions,” Mr Byrne said.

"The Federal Government is in disarray, making it up as it goes along and it's just not good enough.

"Just this morning we had Barnaby Joyce telling us that 'I don't know whether there ever would be any compulsory acquisitions. At this point of time there is no intention of compulsory acquisitions'.

"While at the same time Malcolm Turnbull is saying 'the aim is to reach land acquisition agreements that are consensual, but if that doesn't work compulsory acquisitions are obviously a last resort'.

"There has been no consistent narrative from the start and now it seems the message is changing by the hour, depending on which senior member of the government is commenting.”

But, Mr Byrne said, the landholders know what they have been told and that is that they may lose their properties against their will.

He said the issue had been hanging over them for months, and they had every right to be angry at the way they have been treated.

"Barnaby Joyce needs to clean-up this mess once and for all today by ruling out compulsory land acquisitions. Make a promise and stick to it,” Mr Byrne said.

"All we want in Central Queensland is what Michelle Landry promised at the election.

"She fought that election on a promise of a $1 billion investment in our region, bringing job opportunities and a big boost to the local economy. There was no mention of a land grab at the election and it must be ruled out now.”