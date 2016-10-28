Cafe popular suggestion for old railway station at Yeppoon

The old Yeppoon Railway station is to be repurposed as part of a redevelopment of the old site.

THE Yeppoon community has rallied behind the idea of revitalising the disused railway site, suggesting a mix of cultural, parkland and recreational space, with associated retail uses.

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the 2.4 hectare Yeppoon railway site has been identified for revitalisation under the Queensland Government's Advancing our cities and regions strategy.

"I welcome the positive response to the project with over 60 people attending the recent community information session,” she said.

"The community sees this site renewal as an opportunity to boost Yeppoon's economy and attract more tourists and investors to the townaid.

"People want this site to provide multiple uses where they can spend quality time with family and friends, and tourists can relax and enjoy.”

Some of the suggestions included a town square or central park or garden which could be used for community markets, pop-up shops or installing shipping containers, where people can sell their own handmade items, and musicians and artists could display their talents.

"Also suggested were indoor attractions such as a museum or art gallery, cinema, bowling alley or rock climbing facility to give the community and tourists an option in wet weather.

"A café area has also been a popular suggestion, as has restoring the heritage listed railway station building,” said Mrs Lauga.

The next step is for Economic Development Queensland to review the community's feedback and develop an initial plan for the site.

"This project is just in its infancy. When a plan is developed for the site, there will be further opportunities for the community to have their say.

"However it is important that we have a good understanding now of what the community want to see,” Mrs Lauga said.

The survey will remain open until 31 October 2016.

People who were unable to attend the community information session can still have their stay through Economic Development Queensland's online survey at www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/yeppoon.