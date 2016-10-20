Call to Wall for our local artists

GET CREATIVE: Here are some examples of the type of artwork Livingstone Council are looking to include in Barry St, Yeppoon.

LIVINGSTONE Council want Yeppoon's Barry St to be creative, colourful and abstract which is why the council is calling on local artists to become involved in the street's facelift.

Expressions of Interest have opened for artists to develop an integrated public art and green wall in Barry St.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the artscape was part of the $53 million Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Revitalisation.

"We've been guided by the community throughout the development of the masterplan and one of the key elements that was highlighted was realising the potential of our public spaces,” Cr Ludwig said.

"By using creative designs and beautiful landscaping we can capture the relationship between the beaches, foreshore, town spaces and community to make this a unique landmark which adds to the amenity of the CBD. Council will be looking to have the Green Wall completed around November with the Queen St works and car park to be finished in December, which will be the best Christmas present we can give to local businesses.”

Arts Councillor Nigel Hutton said artists, designers and landscapers are invited to demonstrate their capacity to deliver a signature design enhancement for this wall that creatively combines green elements with public art.

"Council is looking for concepts that demonstrate creativity, distinctiveness and quality, and which consider the cultural, site specific and local character of the Yeppoon community,” Cr Hutton said.

"The full span of the concrete wall must be addressed, with the green component to consist of orange trumpet vines.

"Council will provide the vines and facilitate their training after installation to ensure coverage of the sections of wall that are required to integrate with the artistic treatment.”

The Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation Project (Stages three, four and five) is a $53m project jointly funded with the Australian Government, contributing $10m, in partnership with the State Government, contributing $29m, and local council contributing $14m.