Cam and Michelle kick-up their Kick the Kilos mission

CAM Schroder is a man on a mission.

Since he joined the Kick the Kilos campaign, the Yeppoon-based lawyer has lost 2.5kg and is looking to the future of not just his own, but the region's fitness.

Cam is determined to beat the Mackay club, which has racked up about 100 more kilometres than Rockhampton and he plans to rally local businesses to jump on board and rack up the kilometres.

The Kick the Kilos campaign uses the smartphone app Strava to record the Rockhampton community's progress over 12 weeks, pitting us against other regional towns in Queensland and Northern New South Wales.

But as he forms his master plan, Cam said he has felt the physical and mental benefits on a personal level.

"I feel just more speedy on my feet and it really has motivated me because I want to do a 10km swim in Sydney in May," he said.

The South Head Rough Water swim follows a 9km stretch along 300ft-high cliffs with a goal to complete it in under five hours; Cam said it gives you no where to hide.

"It (Kick the Kilos) puts me under the pump so I will focus on my fitness even more, so I am using the walking program, Michelle (Landry) and I tend to walk at 5am and we try and do that every day, but doing the swimming as well that improves my all round fitness," he said.

"My brother has done this about 10 years ago and I have always admired him for it and he said why don't you do it and I thought about it, but I haven't told Michelle yet."

Cam said even between her busy schedule, his partner and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry is up at 4am to walk in the gym, before clocking up the kilometres in the halls and on the steps of Parliament house.

"Michelle's work schedule is quite difficult because there are functions at night time that she has to go to, but she has been getting up at 4am and walking at the gym at her hotel," he said.

"She is doing a lot more walking than she normally does and she has also got a policy; she always walks up the stairs at parliament and there's long corridors and the bells go and you have to get to parliament and she has to scoot back.

"On an average day she walks a couple of kilometres just at work."

Cam has also shared his creative side with the campaign, donating his artworks as prizes for members.