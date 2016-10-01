30°
Sport

Cameron Munster realises childhood dream

Pam McKay
| 1st Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Steven Munster proudly reflects on son Cameron's career to date before heading to Sydney to watch him play in the NRL grand final.
Steven Munster proudly reflects on son Cameron's career to date before heading to Sydney to watch him play in the NRL grand final. Robert Prezioso

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Steven Munster knows that dreams can come true and it's his son who's convinced him of it.

Ten years ago, a young Cameron Munster was playing for the Norths Knights under-12s when he announced to his family that his dream was to play in the NRL and make a grand final.

That childhood dream will be realised tomorrow when the talented fullback lines up with the Melbourne Storm in the NRL grand final against the Cronulla Sharks.

Another Rockhampton product, Tim Glasby, will also play for the Storm.

Cameron has continued to impress since he was called on to fill the shoes of the Storm's injured fullback Billy Slater, with many pundits declaring his stellar showing against the Canberra Raiders in last weekend's semi-final as his "coming of age".

Steven continues to marvel at his son's meteoric rise through the rugby league ranks and is still coming to terms with the fact that his son will be playing in an NRL decider at just 22 years of age.

"Plenty of players go through their whole careers without making a grand final so to think that Cameron has done it so young is just unbelievable," he said yesterday as he prepared to make the trip to Sydney.

"It's a dream come true for him and I think he will be very happy with himself. He mightn't make another grand final in his life so I am sure he will making the most of it."

Steven, his wife Deborah and daughter Danielle will be among the sell-out crowd of 83,000 fans who will pack ANZ Stadium for tomorrow night's decider.

"I think I'm feeling more nervous than he probably is," Steven said. "It's the first NRL grand final I've been to and to have your son playing in it is something special."

Cameron played all of his club football in Rockhampton with Norths - Knights in the juniors and Chargers in the seniors.

Steven says Cameron really came into his own when he was in Year 12. He started to get some size about him and with that came an added confidence.

He was quickly identified by the CQ Capras and started playing in the Intrust Super Cup in 2013.

It was in his first season with the Capras that he scored a memorable length-of-the-field try in a televised game against the Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park.

Steven believes that was a major catalyst in Cameron's success.

"That sort of made his career. It really put him in the spotlight and things have just gone upwards from there," he said.

"I still remember it. I was sitting in the lounge room watching the game with my brother. I jumped out of the chair as he charged down the field.

"Cameron reckons he was lucky it was the forwards who were chasing him."

Munster played with the CQ Capras for 18 months before he signed with the Melbourne Storm.

He made his NRL debut in Round 12 of the 2014 season.

In 2015, he played 19 matches and scored seven tries. A highlight, and his most spectacular game according to Steven, was the game against the Gold Coast Titans when he ran in a hat-trick.

This year he has established himself as one of the game's most reliable custodians.

Steven said his greatest quality was his courage.

"He's not frightened. He's improved his defence and he runs at anyone. We often hold our breath when he runs into some of those big guys but he never holds back.

"He just believes in himself and really attacks the ball."

Steven is confident that with the cool heads of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk guiding the Storm, they will prevail against a hardened Cronulla outfit.

But he expects it will be close, predicting the margin could be just two points.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anz stadium, cameron munster, melbourne storm, nrl grand final

Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

Two men will spend the next 16 months behind bars for a drug operation that saw them travel across the state to over 200 practitioners for prescriptions.

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

This taxi ride cost a woman $400

Taxi

She told the driver she couldn't afford the fare and walked away.

More rain on the horizon for Capricornia

WEATHER: Lightning srike.

Storms forecast for Capricorn early next week

Local Partners

Devoted father and fireman will be missed

Howard Driver, of Zilzie,Qld, died peacefully after a full life on August 24, 2016 at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Band inspired at recent workshop

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver band .

Capricornia Silver band inspired from recent workshop.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

FUN RUN: The Capricorn Coast Running Festival is on again this Sunday.

Check out what's on today, tomorrow and Sunday here

Latest deals and offers

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

ALLISON Williams has bid an emotional farewell to 'Girls' after filming her final scenes as Marnie Michaels.

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $619,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Stop Saying One Day

311 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $285,000

This home will tick all of your boxes with a great 1,194 m2 block. It is a well presented, high set home with enclosed underneath. Perfectly located, this home...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

100 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been partially renovated and provides a...

Stylish and Spacious Home in Frenchville!

319 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This home has been reduced to sell with motivated owners who have committed elsewhere. This hot property will tick all of your boxes with a great 773m2 block. It...

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

Great Allotment in Riverside Estate!

5 Peregrin Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A ... $210,000

Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A quiet family friendly estate surrounded by Quality Homes and is only situated minutes...

Sensational Family Home /Brilliant Location! Location!

24 Penlington Street, Allenstown 4700

House 4 2 2 $529,000

STOP LOOKING ! This sensational renovated split level, brick home, showcases superior decore and design, amazing spaciousness and ambience and brilliant...

The Key to Your Dreams in Edenbrook Estate-

15 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Rockhampton this property located in Edenbrook Estate offers walking paths and beautiful park and rural views. This...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'