Cameron Munster realises childhood dream

Steven Munster proudly reflects on son Cameron's career to date before heading to Sydney to watch him play in the NRL grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Steven Munster knows that dreams can come true and it's his son who's convinced him of it.

Ten years ago, a young Cameron Munster was playing for the Norths Knights under-12s when he announced to his family that his dream was to play in the NRL and make a grand final.

That childhood dream will be realised tomorrow when the talented fullback lines up with the Melbourne Storm in the NRL grand final against the Cronulla Sharks.

Another Rockhampton product, Tim Glasby, will also play for the Storm.

Cameron has continued to impress since he was called on to fill the shoes of the Storm's injured fullback Billy Slater, with many pundits declaring his stellar showing against the Canberra Raiders in last weekend's semi-final as his "coming of age".

Steven continues to marvel at his son's meteoric rise through the rugby league ranks and is still coming to terms with the fact that his son will be playing in an NRL decider at just 22 years of age.

"Plenty of players go through their whole careers without making a grand final so to think that Cameron has done it so young is just unbelievable," he said yesterday as he prepared to make the trip to Sydney.

"It's a dream come true for him and I think he will be very happy with himself. He mightn't make another grand final in his life so I am sure he will making the most of it."

Steven, his wife Deborah and daughter Danielle will be among the sell-out crowd of 83,000 fans who will pack ANZ Stadium for tomorrow night's decider.

"I think I'm feeling more nervous than he probably is," Steven said. "It's the first NRL grand final I've been to and to have your son playing in it is something special."

Cameron played all of his club football in Rockhampton with Norths - Knights in the juniors and Chargers in the seniors.

Steven says Cameron really came into his own when he was in Year 12. He started to get some size about him and with that came an added confidence.

He was quickly identified by the CQ Capras and started playing in the Intrust Super Cup in 2013.

It was in his first season with the Capras that he scored a memorable length-of-the-field try in a televised game against the Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park.

Steven believes that was a major catalyst in Cameron's success.

"That sort of made his career. It really put him in the spotlight and things have just gone upwards from there," he said.

"I still remember it. I was sitting in the lounge room watching the game with my brother. I jumped out of the chair as he charged down the field.

"Cameron reckons he was lucky it was the forwards who were chasing him."

Munster played with the CQ Capras for 18 months before he signed with the Melbourne Storm.

He made his NRL debut in Round 12 of the 2014 season.

In 2015, he played 19 matches and scored seven tries. A highlight, and his most spectacular game according to Steven, was the game against the Gold Coast Titans when he ran in a hat-trick.

This year he has established himself as one of the game's most reliable custodians.

Steven said his greatest quality was his courage.

"He's not frightened. He's improved his defence and he runs at anyone. We often hold our breath when he runs into some of those big guys but he never holds back.

"He just believes in himself and really attacks the ball."

Steven is confident that with the cool heads of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk guiding the Storm, they will prevail against a hardened Cronulla outfit.

But he expects it will be close, predicting the margin could be just two points.