Cameron scores podium finish in first comp

BODY-BUILDING: Cameron Winter celebrated his podium finish at the Queensland championships with a mega-cut steak from Hog's Breath Cafe and a handful of Krispy Kreme donuts.

The 26-year-old was ecstatic about his bronze medal finish in his first competition, the National Amateur Body-Builders Association's Queensland championships.

Winter competed in the 165cm to 172cm category at the event, held on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

"I was thrilled, I didn't think I was going to place,” he said yesterday. "I'm just so happy to have finished third at the Queensland titles in my first competition.

"It was a really good experience and it's definitely got me wanting to compete again.”

Winter admitted to having some nerves but his training quickly kicked in when he stepped onto the stage for his 60-second routine.

"Once I got up there all the nerves were gone. I knew what I had to do and what I had been training for and my brain just took over,” he said.

Winter decided at the end of last year that he wanted to compete in body-building and has stuck to a rigid training program ever since.

He had also been on a strict diet for the past three months, which consisted primarily of chicken, broccoli and kangaroo meat.

As soon as the competition finished, Winter searched out some of his favourite foods.

"I had a late, late lunch and a late, late dinner. The steak was amazing and I followed it up with some donuts. I then had some Chinese and noodles for dinner,” he said.

Winter will now focus on bulking up again with a view to competing again about this time next year.

"I'll probably have a couple of days off before I head back to the gym.

"Things are only going to get bigger and better from here. The hard work did pay off and I'm just so happy.”