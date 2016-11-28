Campbell St store filling a hungry void

TASTY: The Pie Guru owner Stevan Davies outside the latest Rockhampton store a new store in Campbell Street on the south side.

IT WAS a slow start to shelf life for The Pie Guru's latest Central Queensland store but it almost came as a blessing.

While it was a steady flow of customers, owner Stevan Davies was content to take a casual approach to his new Campbell St store which opened this morning.

It had been in the works for months.

"It has been a little bit quiet here but that's good,” Stevan said.

"We need to get things in place here still, even though we have other stores and they are running fine, we just have a few teething problems.

"Just little things in the settling in process.”

Even though the pies weren't flying out the oven, business wise, The Pie Guru is in cruising. He has already picked out where his next endeavour will be.

"We have been requested by many people on many occasions for a store on the south side and as it was in our growth plan, so we thought it was about time, and here we are,” he said.

"Our next store we are planning will be Yeppoon. And hopefully in the next three months.

The Pie Guru, Steve Davies, has opened a new store in Campbell Street on Rockhampton's south side. Chris Ison ROK281116cpie3

"Again, we have been asked on many occasions how long until we open. They have been crying out for us apparently.

"We hope to get to Gracemere soon as well but it is all about timing. We have to find a place that suits our model.”

For those after one of The Pie Guru's pastry delicacies, they don't deliver but do wholesale right around CQ.

"We cater to Billmans Store, Keppel Sands store, Stanwell General Store and soon to be all the way out in Comet too. So stop in and have a pie,” he added.