Can you fulfil Brittany's Christmas wish?

BUY LOCAL: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has put up a Buy Local billboard on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd.

EVERY Christmas, Brittany Lauga has the same wish - for residents to buy local.

The Keppel MP has launched a Buy Local Christmas Challenge to encourage residents in the Rockhampton and Livingstone regions to consider putting their money where their heart is and buying local.

Yesterday, Ms Lauga unveiled a new billboard on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton, which she funded, as a reminder to residents of the benefits of putting their money back into the local economy.

"There are some gorgeous nick-nacks, homewares, hardware and clothing stores around and plenty of great beauticians, wellbeing therapists and other service providers in Rocky and Livingstone which would make great gifts or gift vouchers this Christmas,” Ms Lauga said.

"94% of Australian consumers recognise the importance of small businesses to local communities, but admit to forgetting to support them. So let's not forget them this Christmas. Buy Local for everyone's sake!

"Shopping for Christmas gifts, food and services with small businesses in Rocky and on the Capricorn Coast this year is so important to the future of our commercial community which is being constantly eroded by online superstores.

"There is a huge multiplier effect flowing from buying locally, including direct elements of spending, indirect impact as dollars spent at a local business are re-circulated, and additional consumer spending as staff in those businesses spend their income locally.”