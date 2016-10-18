Can you help find this family pet?

This cat was stolen from a Blackwater house overnight.

POLICE are searching for a family pet stolen from a Blackwater home overnight.

Between 7.30pm and 7.40pm Monday night, the Maine Coon cat was stolen from inside the front door of a home on Comollatti St, Blackwater.

The male de-sexed cat is light blue in colour, with white colouring on its paws, chest and face.

If you have any information, call Blackwater Police Station on 4982 5933.

