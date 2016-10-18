Can you help find this family pet?

POLICE are searching for a family pet stolen from a Blackwater home overnight.
Between 7.30pm and 7.40pm Monday night, the Maine Coon cat was stolen from inside the front door of a home on Comollatti St, Blackwater.
The male de-sexed cat is light blue in colour, with white colouring on its paws, chest and face.
If you have any information, call Blackwater Police Station on 4982 5933.
Maine Coon cats:
- The breed originates from the US state of Maine
- They were originally popular farm cats and most likely ship's cats
- The breed is well equiped to survive harsh cold weather
- The breed is large, with males tipping the scales at up to 9kg
- They enjoy playing with water and can be trained to walk on a leash
- They are expensive cats to purchase and can cost $800 or more