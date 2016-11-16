Cancer council gives wig support during treatment

HAIR loss can be one of the most distressing side effects of cancer treatment - which is why Cancer Council Queensland is reaching out to those affected.

Queensland cancer patients can borrow a wig or turban, free of charge, for the duration of their treatment through the charity's innovative ESA Wig and Turban Service.

In 2016 from January to October, 34 wigs were loaned and 154 turbans were given to locals in Central Queensland experiencing hair loss, instilling hope and confidence at a difficult time.

Among those who have used the service locally is Rockhampton resident Beverley Jarvis.

Mrs Jarvis was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma last year and lost her hair within two weeks of starting chemotherapy.

Having heard about the service that Cancer Council offers, she reached out for support.

"It's pretty daunting losing your hair and you don't know what to expect but the volunteer at the Wig and Turban Service was so supportive and found a wig that really suited me," she said.

"I found it to be such a positive experience. Sometimes you just want to be anonymous and not have people know what you're going through - the wig helped me feel normal again. Mrs Jarvis has now finished treatment and is in remission.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift encouraged locals affected by hair loss to reach out for vital support.

"Each of Cancer Council's offices and accommodation lodges, including Brisbane, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Gold Coast, Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast, are equipped with a wig and turban loan library," Ms Clift said.

"We have a wide range of wigs in various colours and lengths to suit any complexion.

For more information or to book an appointment phone 131120 or visit www.cancerqld.org.au.

.