Was this Capricorn Coast development on your Xmas wish list?

DEVELOPMENT: The number of car parks at Coorooman Creek boat ramp is set to double with works due to begin at the start of next week. INSET: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.

THE construction of 45 additional parking bays at the Coorooman Creek Boat Ramp has been described as an "early Christmas present" for the region's boaties.

Set to begin on Monday, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said the $740,000 works program would see the number of parking bays at the ramp double to about 90.

The announcement comes as Yeppoon residents Ian and Cathy Herbert rally against a proposed car park at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour in a bid to save the last bit of green space from development.

The couple and self-confessed environmentalists suggested more car parks were not the solution, rather more boat ramps were required to ease the congestion at the Rosslyn Bay and Coorooman Creek boat-launching points.

In his TMB fishing column yesterday, Scotty Lynch also urged the boating community to pen a letter to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and and Cr Ludwig requesting more boating facilities in the area.

Mr Lynch said there was an imbalance of decent facilities in the region compared with others in Queensland.

He speculated the Rosslyn Bay car park "will not help the on water or ramp congestion at all, it actually could make it worse".

But Cr Ludwig said the additional bays at Coorooman Creek were "welcome news" for the region's almost 10,000 registered boaties and another step in the right direction to provide better marine infrastructure.

"Earlier this year we saw two new boat lanes open up and these extra 45 bays are part of council's commitment to upgrade onshore facilities to help the ramp cope with that extra capacity," Cr Ludwig said yesterday.

"The boating community has been crying out for years for better facilities and council is pleased to work with the Department of Transport and Main Roads and local member Brittany Lauga to give them this early Christmas present.

"The Capricorn Coast is well known for having some of the best fishing in the country and these works will provide even more access for both local boaties and visitors and increase our reputation further," Mayor Ludwig said.

Roads Councillor Glenda Mather said the works program would take around eight weeks subject to the weather.

"In order to deliver this infrastructure, council will be closing the last 2 km of Svendsen Rd at Zilzie from 6.30am to 4pm every Monday to Thursday during the first four weeks of the construction period," Cr Mather said.

"We'd like to thank the community for their patience during these works and we look forward to the extra bays opening later this year," Cr Mather said.

"This will no doubt be a huge shot in the arm for our local boating community,"