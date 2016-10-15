27°
Community

Was this Capricorn Coast development on your Xmas wish list?

Amber Hooker
| 15th Oct 2016 2:24 PM
DEVELOPMENT: The number of car parks at Coorooman Creek boat ramp is set to double with works due to begin at the start of next week. INSET: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.
DEVELOPMENT: The number of car parks at Coorooman Creek boat ramp is set to double with works due to begin at the start of next week. INSET: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig. Chris Ison ROK181214cboatramp5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE construction of 45 additional parking bays at the Coorooman Creek Boat Ramp has been described as an "early Christmas present" for the region's boaties.

Set to begin on Monday, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said the $740,000 works program would see the number of parking bays at the ramp double to about 90.

The announcement comes as Yeppoon residents Ian and Cathy Herbert rally against a proposed car park at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour in a bid to save the last bit of green space from development.

READ: Last Rosslyn Bay green space's fate is all but sealed

The couple and self-confessed environmentalists suggested more car parks were not the solution, rather more boat ramps were required to ease the congestion at the Rosslyn Bay and Coorooman Creek boat-launching points.

In his TMB fishing column yesterday, Scotty Lynch also urged the boating community to pen a letter to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and and Cr Ludwig requesting more boating facilities in the area.

READ: Local fish are on the chew across the region's waters

Mr Lynch said there was an imbalance of decent facilities in the region compared with others in Queensland.

He speculated the Rosslyn Bay car park "will not help the on water or ramp congestion at all, it actually could make it worse".

But Cr Ludwig said the additional bays at Coorooman Creek were "welcome news" for the region's almost 10,000 registered boaties and another step in the right direction to provide better marine infrastructure.

"Earlier this year we saw two new boat lanes open up and these extra 45 bays are part of council's commitment to upgrade onshore facilities to help the ramp cope with that extra capacity," Cr Ludwig said yesterday.

"The boating community has been crying out for years for better facilities and council is pleased to work with the Department of Transport and Main Roads and local member Brittany Lauga to give them this early Christmas present.

"The Capricorn Coast is well known for having some of the best fishing in the country and these works will provide even more access for both local boaties and visitors and increase our reputation further," Mayor Ludwig said.

Roads Councillor Glenda Mather said the works program would take around eight weeks subject to the weather.

"In order to deliver this infrastructure, council will be closing the last 2 km of Svendsen Rd at Zilzie from 6.30am to 4pm every Monday to Thursday during the first four weeks of the construction period," Cr Mather said.

"We'd like to thank the community for their patience during these works and we look forward to the extra bays opening later this year," Cr Mather said.

"This will no doubt be a huge shot in the arm for our local boating community,"

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  boating capricorn coast car park coorooman creek department of transport and main roads fishing livingstone shire council rosslyn bay

Quay St set to partially re-open this month

Quay St set to partially re-open this month

AS EACH day passes, the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation moves one step closer to completion.

Was this Capricorn Coast development on your Xmas wish list?

DEVELOPMENT: The number of car parks at Coorooman Creek boat ramp is set to double with works due to begin at the start of next week. INSET: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.

The latest move for more marine ammenities on the Cap Coast

WATCH: Amazing riverbank technology you have to see

The new smart poles RRC are installing on the Rockhampton Riverbank.

60 amazing tech poles to be installed

Air Force Cadets to be granted 'Freedom of the City'

Cadet Warrant Officer Hayden Skinner with the Rockhampton Air Force Cadets at the CUO Parade last year.

Historic moment as Squadron mark their 'Freedom of Entry'

Local Partners

Was this Capricorn Coast development on your Xmas wish list?

The construction of 45 additional parking bays at the Coorooman Creek Boat Ramp has been described as an "early Christmas present” for the region's boaties.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Emmaus College cooks up cultural diversity

DELICIOUS EXPERIENCE: Emmaus Colleg estudents hosted a Cooking for Cohesion session to celebrate cultural diversity.

Students cook up a storm of cultural diversity.

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Rocky artist gets tips about career from legend

Rockhampton artist Nora Hanasy Cheers with iconic Australian artist Ken Done at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13.

"... he is an amazing story teller..."

Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

A Ride for Lost Mates will raise money this weekend

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

An idea will give birth to painting; Ken Done paints what he feels

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Iconic Aussie artist says Rockhampton is very impressive

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Down By The River

8 Larcombe Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 $389,000

This fully renovated home has peaceful and tranquil views across Parkland to the barrage and river. If that's not enough there is a large rear deck to kick back...

Renovated and Ready for You

142 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will be impressed! This three bedroom offers a freshly painted interior, gorgeous polished hardwood floors and brand new...

Fantastic Lowset Brick Unit In Heart Of Norman Gardens -$190,000

1/2 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

What a brilliant low maintenance Brick Unit, right in the heart of Norman Gardens-perfect for the 1st Home Buyer, Retirees,Investors,Singles or Couples, close to...

2 BEAUTIFUL LEVELS OF FAMILY SPACE. $298,000 negotiable.

264 Georgeson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This beautiful spacious home is a rare find. Located in a very quiet area with lovely, quiet and friendly neighbours 2 Separate Levels of living, each with their...

Fantastic Buying at $235,000

35 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This highset chamferboard home is within walking distance to Stockland's Shopping Centre and sits on a huge 809m fully fenced allotment at the end of a...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $390,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $390,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

Private Haven close to Town

12 Plahn Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $470,000

You will fall in love with this perfectly positioned family home, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Keppel Bay Estate, only minutes from town...

Upstairs and downstairs living perfect DIY

114 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $259,000 Neg

This solid double storey home located in sought after area of Frenchville has plenty to offer and could be just what you are looking for. If your searching for...

PRIME KAWANA LOCATION!

15 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Nestled in Panorama Heights this 1125m2 block is a FANTASTIC opportunity for ... $149,000

Nestled in Panorama Heights this 1125m2 block is a FANTASTIC opportunity for those wishing to create their dream home TODAY, only minutes away from Bunnings...

Gladstone property market bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

"most have had increased sales"

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat