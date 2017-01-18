Cap Coast clubs to share in $5.4million

THE Yeppoon and Emu Park surf lifesaving clubs will share in $5.4 million of State Government funding this financial year to help keep our beaches safe.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said: "Already this season, the thousands of Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) volunteers have saved 331 lives, and I commend their work.

"This summer, and as Patron of the Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club, I'd like to remind local people and visitors to our region to swim between the flags and stay safe on our beaches.

"I also want to thank the work of local Surf Lifesavers like John Phelan (Emu Park club stalwart) and Mark Wyer (Emu Park club president) not to mention President of Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club Mark Gwynne and his hundreds of volunteers for the amazing work they do patrolling our beautiful beaches.”

Mrs Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government would provide $5.4 million this financial year to SLSQ in order to keep our beaches safe, but our surf lifesavers also needed your help when it came to safety on our beaches.

"I urge everyone to swim between the red-and-yellow flags as this is the part of the beach being patrolled by lifesavers and has been assessed as the safest place to swim.

"It does not matter how strong a swimmer you are, it is the safest option.”

Mrs Lauga said Keppel beach lovers should also be aware that Queensland had the highest rate of skin cancer in the world and the sun could also cause heat-related illnesses.