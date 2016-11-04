Cap Coast families revved up for Trucks n Tunes

ALL SMILES: Charmaine Grant and Cathee Ziebell decided big kids could also make their own candle at Truck N Tunes

KRACKERS Bar & Grill set the scene for this months Trucks N Tunes event and the families weren't disappointed.

Plenty of happy faces could be seen last Friday night at Trucks N Tunes which is fast becoming a family favourite event for the Capricorn Coast.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Manager Julie Strudwick said the feedback from those who attended was fabulous.

"We have created an event that has become a must attend, particularly for young families," Ms Strudwick said.

"We ensure there are plenty of activities for the children in a safe environment which allows parents and caregivers to relax after a long week.

"This is the second time we have run the event and each time we have added additional attractions for people of all ages and will continue to do so as Trucks N Tunes grows.

"With a variety of food vans, local craft stalls, entertainment inside and out, games galore for the children and plenty of giveaways, it is a very easy way to spend a Friday night."

Capricornia Catchments (CC) was there to entertain the young ones with an educational activity that was aimed at educating the next generation about what they can do to help preserve the environment.

CC Project Officer Shelly, who was thrilled to be involved in Trucks N Tunes, said we need more events like Trucks N Tunes on the Capricorn Coast, as it encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to come together in a relaxed environment and it adds to the creation of a sense of community.

"It is always lovely to see both families and individuals embracing an event that also seeks to partner with local craftsman and food traders through creating an opportunity for them to showcase their wares," Ms McArdle said.