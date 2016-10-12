Capras name U20, U18 training squads; coach excited by player talent

GOOD FORM: Jacob Jones has scored a spot in the CQ Capras under-20 extended training squad after impressing at recent trials.

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras under-20s coach Jamie Simpson can't wait to start working with his talented squad.

The Capras under-20 and under-18 extended training squads have been named after trials involving about 90 players from across Central Queensland were held in Rockhampton.

"I'm definitely happy with how things are looking at the moment and I can't wait to get the boys together as a team and train them,” Simpson said.

"We will start training in November and then cut the training squad back to a 25-man squad after Christmas.

"We have a gym program starting over the next few weeks so we don't get left behind.”

Simpson continues to be impressed with the depth of talent in CQ.

"Our strength has always been our backs and it's repeating again. Our outside backs are amazing and we will have a really big headache trying to pick between them all,” he said.

"Central Queensland has always been a great breeding ground for rugby league and that's only going to get better and better as the Capras become more professional.

"Watch this space over the next four to five years - I would expect to see another 10 boys playing in the NRL.”

Lionel Harbin is coach of the under-18 squad, which is set to start training before Christmas.

CQ Capras U20 squad: Adrian Brown, Brady McKenna, Braiden Mayes, Brodie Smith, Caleb Tull, Cameron Oakley, Chalice Atoi, Creedon Weir, Dajah Pulevaka, Darcy Grant, Darren Hodges, David Hill, DJ Hemopo, Dwayne Parsons, Isaiah Sullivan, Jace O'Neill, Jackson Carey, Jacob Jones, Jayden Alberts, Joe Murphy, Joshua Doyle, Kalem Pacey, Lawson Storey, Maia Raihe, Martin Crough, Nick Brose, Peter Blucher, Riley Reid, Robert Lamor, Shaun Ezzy, Tristan Flute, Tycer O'Dell, Will Neven, Zac Nugent, Zane Wilson

CQ Capras U18 squad: Carwyn Moon, Elijah Anderson, Liam Grant, Jackson Mangion, Tyson Curtis, Jordan Young, Hayden Walker, Zaine Hammond, Keaton White, Ryan Flintham, Jai Parter, Troy Richardson, Tristin Hagenbach, Wes Sisfa, Matt Wilson, Ryley Shadlow, Jack Pattie, Sam Lohse, Will Mohr, Tyler Szepanowski, Leti Mariner, Tupoa Soki, Brandon Kemp, Ethan Cameron, Lachlan Andrews, Jaylyn Tanoitiaola, Gabriel Hamson, Matty Baker, Tom Farr, Lachlan Hubner, Ricky McHugh, Baye Simpson, Ben Condon, Declan Mallia, Jack Callow