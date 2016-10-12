30°
Sport

Capras name U20, U18 training squads; coach excited by player talent

Pam McKay
| 12th Oct 2016 2:45 PM
GOOD FORM: Jacob Jones has scored a spot in the CQ Capras under-20 extended training squad after impressing at recent trials.
GOOD FORM: Jacob Jones has scored a spot in the CQ Capras under-20 extended training squad after impressing at recent trials. Allan Reinikka ROK011016acapras2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras under-20s coach Jamie Simpson can't wait to start working with his talented squad.

The Capras under-20 and under-18 extended training squads have been named after trials involving about 90 players from across Central Queensland were held in Rockhampton.

"I'm definitely happy with how things are looking at the moment and I can't wait to get the boys together as a team and train them,” Simpson said.

"We will start training in November and then cut the training squad back to a 25-man squad after Christmas.

"We have a gym program starting over the next few weeks so we don't get left behind.”

Simpson continues to be impressed with the depth of talent in CQ.

"Our strength has always been our backs and it's repeating again. Our outside backs are amazing and we will have a really big headache trying to pick between them all,” he said.

"Central Queensland has always been a great breeding ground for rugby league and that's only going to get better and better as the Capras become more professional.

"Watch this space over the next four to five years - I would expect to see another 10 boys playing in the NRL.”

Lionel Harbin is coach of the under-18 squad, which is set to start training before Christmas.

CQ Capras U20 squad: Adrian Brown, Brady McKenna, Braiden Mayes, Brodie Smith, Caleb Tull, Cameron Oakley, Chalice Atoi, Creedon Weir, Dajah Pulevaka, Darcy Grant, Darren Hodges, David Hill, DJ Hemopo, Dwayne Parsons, Isaiah Sullivan, Jace O'Neill, Jackson Carey, Jacob Jones, Jayden Alberts, Joe Murphy, Joshua Doyle, Kalem Pacey, Lawson Storey, Maia Raihe, Martin Crough, Nick Brose, Peter Blucher, Riley Reid, Robert Lamor, Shaun Ezzy, Tristan Flute, Tycer O'Dell, Will Neven, Zac Nugent, Zane Wilson

CQ Capras U18 squad: Carwyn Moon, Elijah Anderson, Liam Grant, Jackson Mangion, Tyson Curtis, Jordan Young, Hayden Walker, Zaine Hammond, Keaton White, Ryan Flintham, Jai Parter, Troy Richardson, Tristin Hagenbach, Wes Sisfa, Matt Wilson, Ryley Shadlow, Jack Pattie, Sam Lohse, Will Mohr, Tyler Szepanowski, Leti Mariner, Tupoa Soki, Brandon Kemp, Ethan Cameron, Lachlan Andrews, Jaylyn Tanoitiaola, Gabriel Hamson, Matty Baker, Tom Farr, Lachlan Hubner, Ricky McHugh, Baye Simpson, Ben Condon, Declan Mallia, Jack Callow

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq capras, jamie simpson, training squads, u20

Capras name U20, U18 training squads; coach excited by player talent

Capras name U20, U18 training squads; coach excited by player...

CQ Capras under-20s coach Jamie Simpson can't wait to start working with his talented squad.

"Argument with cow” breaks Thangool cattleman's ribs

The 65-year-old is recovering in Rockhampton Base Hospital.

'Clown' charged amid report baby's grave targeted

evil clown

Police charge man after clown incident

Patchwork ladies get stitching for cancer

Cancer Council's Girls' Night In campaign encourages locals to get their friends together for a night in of fundraising to give hope to the one in six women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.

Event at Patchwork Paradise Williams St, Rockhampton next month

Local Partners

Patchwork ladies get stitching for cancer

PATCHWORK Paradise store owner Margaret Olive is making a difference in the fight against women's cancers by hosting a Girls' Night In next month.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Headspace wants you to know you're not alone

The crew at headspace in Gladstone

Sometimes reaching out for help is the hardest part.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

Yeppoon artist's work ethic is inspirational

#SLEEPISOPTION: Yeppoon artist Maaret Sinkko has spent the past months working full time, painting, printing and planning.

Yeppoon artist has completed more than 40 plein air paintings

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Done brings bright 'unknown' Reef exhibition to Rocky

Night Dive II - oil, acrylic, enamel and oil crayon on linen, 120 x 181 by Ken Done

Australian artist Ken Done to host talk, book signing in Rocky

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Fantastic Renovated Family Home - Walk To Mt Archer School

316 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $298,000

Priced to sell - this amazing 2 story home - brilliant in design, immaculate in presentation, perfect in its wonderful quiet location and in walking distance to...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Sparkling Vogue Living

11 Eucalyptus Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Can you imagine waking up every morning in this beautiful and luxurious home in the prestigious Hillside Estate? Enjoy a blissful lifestyle in this exquisite and...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $325,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $385,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

A Prime Renovation Inside and Out with the Lot!

88 Boland Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $399,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Motivated Seller&#39;s Re-Locating, Now is Your Chance!

17 Ridgedale Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $575,000

This immaculate family sized home is nestled in a peaceful elevated cul-de-sac in the prestigious Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens. A spacious and well-designed...

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $539,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off