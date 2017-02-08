Capras' powerhouse pack

JUGGERNAUT: Capras' key signings Oliver Percy, Phil Nati and Matt Groat will provide much needed size and grunt to the Central Queensland forward pack.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Together they tip the scales at a combined 324kgs, and together, will ensure the CQ Capras will not be out muscled.

All recruited to address the lack of size, power and experience, new boys Matt Groat, Oliver Percy and Phil Nati provide exactly that.

All throughout the 2016 season, coach Kim Williams admitted his side was missing the big boppers. Not any more, the Capras new and improved front-row rotation is something to behold.

"We deliberately targeted the big fellas and were lucky to pick up all three," Williams said.

"While we are yet to get into full contact as the season has progressed, the front row is where I've been most pleased with.

"They are all pretty experienced and give us starting size and off the bench. Groat and Percy were signed early and gives us real grunt.

"Nati we got a bit later, he can cover a number of positions, he has the versatility in the middle and has been impressive.

"Generally our blokes in the middle we excellent, their combinations have started to form and worked really well together."

Throw in 105kg Dubbo-born powerhouse prop Jack Kavanagh, workaholic skippers Gavin Hiscox and Guy Williams, ball playing Aleki Falepaini, the solid Bill Cullen and Vic Halfpenny, suddenly the depth that was missing has arrived.

But its the 24-year-old 111kg monster, Groat who is shaping up as the best coup of all.

A two time Australian schoolboy, Groat appeared 17 times in the top grade for the Wests Tigers before continuing his trade in England.

Back in Australia, the country boy at heart has a point to prove.

"Matty had a stint in the NRL, in the Tigers and Dragons systems, then gained life experience playing in England.

"He really took control of the pack at the weekend. And his combination with Hiscox was great.

"I will be looking for 60-80 minutes from him, and he can do it. Big motor and the ability to push through the pain barrier.

"On a whole, our squad is definitely ahead this year."